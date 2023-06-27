REIDSVILLE — Police here found a man who had been shot to death on June 22 and they need the public's help solving the crime.

At about 11:20 p.m., Reidsville Police responded to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. There they found Henry Hayes II, 38, who had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are following leads but need community assistance and ask anyone with information about the case to contact Sgt. Lingle at 336-347-2338. Or to leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

The Reidsville Police Department is offering a $2,000 Cash Reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of offender in the homicide.