Salvation Army leaders thank community for providing toys, food to local families

REIDSVILLE — The local Salvation Army and volunteers packed scads of "sleighs'' with Christmas gifts as needy families lined up for a drive-thru gift distribution before the holidays.
As cars lined up, volunteers loaded large green and red bags filled with toys and gifts. Bicycles and baskets of food were also distributed by the Salvation Army to provide Christmas for 1,200 Rockingham County children.
“This has been a challenge this year,” said Maj. Syung Lee, a leader of the local charity. “In the beginning, it was very difficult.”
The pandemic has meant a sharp increase in need in Rockingham County. And requests for assistance from the Salvation Army increased by 20% over 2019, Lee said.
Although traditional Red Kettle collections are down this year, businesses, churches and the community in general “stepped up and we were able to finish this year,” Lee said, noting that the agency was only 15% short of its usual holiday funds goal.
“I am overwhelmed,” he told the group of volunteers before they received instructions on special delivery protocols because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Previously, family members picked up their gifts inside the Penn-Moore Community Center. To promote social distancing, the agency organized a drive-thru pickup at its headquarters this year.
Reidsville police officers directed traffic as cars lined up on Thompsonville and Barnes streets. Each bag of gifts was assigned a number and program director Tanisha Broadnax and staff member Viridiana Martinez gave each family a numbered page and card with which to pick up their Christmas packages.
Workers in the gym paired the bags with the numbers and loaded the colorful sacks into food carts manned by other volunteers, including a number of home-schooled youth under the supervision of parent Julie Knight.
The students are members of the Rockingham Athletes for God and Excellence (RAGE) basketball home-school league. The team uses the Salvation Army’s gymnasium for its basketball games.
“We usually like to give back because they have been so generous to allow us to use the gym,” Knight said. “We also want to instill charity traits in our children and volunteering for the past four years has been eye-opening and rewarding to the youth.
“We appreciate them allowing us to serve,” Knight said, describing how the children had worked from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., loading a constant stream of cars. One of their greatest rewards was the pizza they were served for lunch, she said.
“Thank you for your support,” Lee said in his opening remarks to volunteers. With their help, he said, this Christmas would be a memorable one.
In his prayer, Derek Bailey, senior pastor of Reedy Fork Community Church, asked blessings on the families who came in and the “generous hearts” that made it all possible. He was accompanied by the church’s student pastor, Ethan Fisher.
Lee said Reedy Fork members have sponsored needy children, or angels, and raised money through the Red Kettle Challenge for Christmas projects.
Salvation Army board member B.J. Case and his children, Zachary, 11, and Bethany, 10, were among the Angel Tree donors who dropped off gifts before the procession began.
Waiting patiently in line, Olivia Turner, 25, of Reidsville, said she was grateful for this year's gifts because "it actually lets my kids have Christmas."
She has three children, ages 3, 5 and 6. Olivia, who worked at Walmart, and her boyfriend who was employed at a car lot, have been out of work since March.
Ashley Turner works at a local supermarket where she was injured on the job in August. Then, she and her son, Colton, 3, were diagnosed with COVID-19, and she hasn't been back to work since . Daughter Erica, 10, was not affected by the virus.
Turner said she knew that dealing with coronavirus and no paycheck would be tough this year. So she signed up with The Salvation Army in early October and was "relieved" when she got a letter saying her family would be among those to receive help.
She said she is "amazed" at the gifts and was eager to see her children's faces on Christmas morning.
"It was definitely a lifesaver for me, especially with COVID," Turner said. "It is definitely the best thing that has happened in 2020."
Zack Wallace and Keri Stiltman said The Salvation Army helped ensure a nice Christmas for their children.
“My kids are going to be able to have Christmas,” Stiltman said. “We are grateful for anything.”
Lee expressed his “deep appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially the churches, businesses, organizations and individuals for supporting our Christmas program. We couldn’t do it without their support, especially this year."