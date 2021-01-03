Salvation Army leaders thank community for providing toys, food to local families

In his prayer, Derek Bailey, senior pastor of Reedy Fork Community Church, asked blessings on the families who came in and the “generous hearts” that made it all possible. He was accompanied by the church’s student pastor, Ethan Fisher.

Lee said Reedy Fork members have sponsored needy children, or angels, and raised money through the Red Kettle Challenge for Christmas projects.

Salvation Army board member B.J. Case and his children, Zachary, 11, and Bethany, 10, were among the Angel Tree donors who dropped off gifts before the procession began.

Waiting patiently in line, Olivia Turner, 25, of Reidsville, said she was grateful for this year's gifts because "it actually lets my kids have Christmas."

She has three children, ages 3, 5 and 6. Olivia, who worked at Walmart, and her boyfriend who was employed at a car lot, have been out of work since March.

Ashley Turner works at a local supermarket where she was injured on the job in August. Then, she and her son, Colton, 3, were diagnosed with COVID-19, and she hasn't been back to work since . Daughter Erica, 10, was not affected by the virus.