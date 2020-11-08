Salvation Army needs help with unprecedented holiday need

“With that, our bell ringers seen at area store fronts and local retailers will have difficulty raising the required funds for all necessary programs this year,’’ Lee said. Instead, “we are issuing the 'Red Kettle Challenge' in our communities to step up the efforts to continue to help families who are hungry or on the verge of homelessness. We need YOU ... the individuals, companies, schools, civic groups and churches to accept the challenge of having your own Red Kettle team with the goal of raising as much money as you can'' between now and Dec. 31, the statement read.

The agency is distributing 100 kettles to individuals, businesses, corporations and civic groups throughout the county so that folks can compete in the peer fundraising challenge.

Community leaders, including mayors, county officials and business leaders recently met in Wentworth outside Mom’s Restaurant for the “Red Kettle Kick-off” with Lee and staff.

"The amount we raise with Red Kettles will directly affect how many families we can serve all throughout the coming year. Our goal is to distribute 100 kettles with the hopes of raising enough money equivalent to the devastating loss we will feel from not having typical kettle donations,'' Lee said, adding that participating teams will be honored at the organization's annual dinner.