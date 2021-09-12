Sand art, live music and more planned for RiverFest

“They could make their art while I did the balloons and Anne did the face painting,” Scotty said. When they realized the sand art was more lucrative, they switched to all sand art in the early 2000s.

The Smiths continued working the festivals after their daughter graduated from college because they liked making new friends as they traveled.

“We enjoy going to the different uptowns,” Scotty said. “A lot of people like playing golf on weekends, but we enjoy doing sand art, mainly for children but teenagers and adults also.”

Anne also makes flower halos for girls and they are a popular item. Scotty described them as similar to the ones of the hippy era and said they often are used for weddings.

“Little girls like them because they make them look real beautiful,” Scotty said.

With a new overall look, this year’s RiverFest promises nearly 100 arts and craft vendors plus 15 food and beverage sites, live concerts all day, with plenty of fun and music on the agenda.

“We are so excited RiverFest is back,” said Eden Special Events Manager Cindy Adams. “Our festival has something for all ages. We hope you plan to come early and stay late!”