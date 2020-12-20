Santa and helpers visit children, adults with special needs

Mabe also expressed appreciation to Corbin for allowing them to beome part of this effort.

“We had been looking for a community service project and we wanted to do something nobody else does," she said. "Tonya sitting in my chair that night was an answer to our prayers. We can do more and Tonya can do more.”

In addition, Corbin purchases gifts for young family members of the special needs angels with donations she receives.

“The siblings go through just as much as their siblings and they shouldn’t be left out,” Corbin said.

This year was the Grinch’s first appearance. Alvis Pike of Eden volunteered to be Grinch, saying it was an honor to do so.

Corbin provides the costumes. The elf, Delores Williams of High Point and a co-worker of Corbin, joined the group last year. Another co-worker, Carie McGee of Kernersville loves playing the role of Mrs. Claus.

Each year, Corbin asks a different friend to assume the role of the jolly ole man. This year, McGee suggested her husband, Chris. But, she said she had to talk him into playing Santa because he had never done anything like that before.

“He was a little nervous at first, but he got the hang of it,” Carie McGee said.