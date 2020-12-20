Santa and helpers visit children, adults with special needs

Santa and Mrs. Claus brought along the Grinch and a cheerful elf when they recently visited the homes of children and adults with special needs throughout Rockingham County, Kernersville and Greensboro.
The quartet sang Christmas songs and delivered gifts to provide holiday cheer to 17 people and, in some cases, their siblings. They also stopped by North Pointe Assisted Living and waved to residents through the windows.
Seven years ago, Rockingham County resident Tonya Corbin, who works for two companies that provide support to individuals with special needs, recruited Santa Claus to visit three home-bound adults with special needs.
Corbin also is the mother of Rodney Fulton, a 23-year-old diagnosed with cerebral palsy/epilepsy when he was age 2. In 2019, Rodney graduated from McMichael High School.
Corbin soon gathered a list via social media of individuals with special needs who would like a future visit from Santa.
“My goal was to bring a smile to the faces of these special people,” she said, noting one year she had 20 people on the visitation list. They stopped at homes with gifts from Santa and took photos. Corbin also takes the Easter Bunny to the homes in the spring.
"There were so many reasons why I was led to do this, but the main reason is to bring smiles and joy to their lives even for a couple of minutes!"
However, with COVID-19 precautions this year, Corbin had to adapt the Christmas visits to be safe as possible by bringing them outside and keeping social distancing standards.
Before the pandemic, Rodney was enrolled at Lindley College in Greensboro. Since March, he has been staying home with his sister, Chelsea Fulton, 26, who has helped look after her little brother all his life. The family lived in Madison until October of 2019 when they bought home a home in Eden.
“Rodney’s world is small and COVID made his world even smaller,” she said. “He really enjoyed seeing Santa and his friends. It makes him happy to know that other people care. It brings a smile to his face. It makes me, his mom, happy as well to know other people care.”
One day last year, Corbin has getting her hair done at Beauty & Beast Salon and Fitness Center in Madison. Her hair stylist, Stephanie Mabe, mentioned she was looking for an organization that helped other people.
“She wanted to find something different,” Corbin said. Immediately, Corbin told Mabe about her Christmas and Easter visits to children and adults with special needs.
Last year, Mabe and her husband, Sammy, purchased the gifts but this year, they had a special angel tree that invited gym and salon customers to purchase gifts for 17 angels on the tree.
“Our members chose numbers from the tree and what the kids were asking Santa for was on the back," Mabe said.
Mabe said she and Sammy had hoped to accompany the group on some of the visits with Santa and his crew this year. Instead, they let just the core group deliver gifts for safety reasons.
“Last year, it just made my Christmas. We enjoyed it so much,” Mabe said.
One child just wanted a special brand of pudding. Rather than buying regular pudding on the shelves, a gym member found that special brand of pudding, but it had to be refrigerated until the gifts were delivered, Mabe said.
Another child asked for Dove soap and lotion, “and that’s all they wanted,” Mabe said. “The member who got that name said she cried every time she looked at that little box. She asked if she could do anything else but we were told just to buy what was on the lists.”
Another woman purchased over $300 worth of food cards for the angels.
“They went all out,” Mabe said. “We’re not the biggest gym in Rockingham but our gym members have the biggest hearts of any in our area.
“It is so humbling and heart-warming because these children ask for such simple things and that’s all it takes to make them happy," she said. "Next year, we hope we can help Santa distribute the gifts.”
Mabe also expressed appreciation to Corbin for allowing them to beome part of this effort.
“We had been looking for a community service project and we wanted to do something nobody else does," she said. "Tonya sitting in my chair that night was an answer to our prayers. We can do more and Tonya can do more.”
In addition, Corbin purchases gifts for young family members of the special needs angels with donations she receives.
“The siblings go through just as much as their siblings and they shouldn’t be left out,” Corbin said.
This year was the Grinch’s first appearance. Alvis Pike of Eden volunteered to be Grinch, saying it was an honor to do so.
Corbin provides the costumes. The elf, Delores Williams of High Point and a co-worker of Corbin, joined the group last year. Another co-worker, Carie McGee of Kernersville loves playing the role of Mrs. Claus.
Each year, Corbin asks a different friend to assume the role of the jolly ole man. This year, McGee suggested her husband, Chris. But, she said she had to talk him into playing Santa because he had never done anything like that before.
“He was a little nervous at first, but he got the hang of it,” Carie McGee said.
“I was glad I did it afterward,” Chris McGee said. “It was very eye-opening and very pleasing. I hope I get to do it again. One small part can make a difference in someone’s life. It was awesome seeing their faces light up and how it happy it made them.”
His wife agreed, adding, “It just melts your heart to see how much they enjoy the visit from Santa.”
At Easter, Corbin and her volunteers deliver Easter baskets to the homes. This year, however, she canceled because the state was under lockdown and home visits were not allowed.
Of course, Corbin enjoys donning the Easter Bunny suit for those visits.
This is the first year Holden Joyce, 4, got a visit from Santa. He is the son of Cieara and Chris Joyce of Reidsville. Holden is autistic and has two older brothers, Mason, 6, and Kaleb Knight, 10, who also received gifts.
Holden was excited to be outside and loved the Grinch and all the gifts he received, Cieara Joyce said. She was especially surprised when Holden interacted so closely with the Grinch, actually getting close enough to touch his face.
“He is not usually touchy around people and doesn’t like to be touched,” she said, expressing appreciation to Corbin and her friends.
“This was a very thorough group,” she explained. “They messaged me several times about Holden’s sensory needs or other special requirements. I think what they did was amazing. We just love them.
“It means a lot for parents of children with special needs for somebody to do this because not a lot of people take time to understand them.”
Luke Lilly, 14, looks forward to these visits, said his grandmother and caregiver Renee Wray of Eden. Luke was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was age 4. Before COVID, he was an eighth-grader at Holmes Junior High School. It has been a rough year for the youth. He broke both legs in late October when his wheelchair overturned while he was going down a ramp. He was in Brenner’s Hospital for two weeks but now is home and working hard to catch up with his virtual classmates, Wray said.
The group have visited Luke for the past four years.
“We love it,” Wray said. “We have always been home-bodies, even before COVID. It makes him so happy. That day, he feels like he is the only child in the whole wide world. Tonya always makes over him.”
"I love when Santa comes because it makes me happy,” Luke said. “This year we also had the Grinch and he was so funny. I love Tonya cause she makes all that possible.”
