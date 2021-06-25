Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Lamin Saidy, Omar Saidy and Harry Wilson, all members of Troop 567 in Eden, have earned their Eagle Awards.

Lamin and Omar are the sons of Lamin and Fenda Saidy. Wilson is the son of Ed and Laurie Wilson.

For their Eagle projects, the Scouts worked in conjunction with the Dan River Basin Association to create Clearwater Park and an adjacent trail beside the Dan River near downtown Eden. Omar built picnic tables and benches, Lamin did the landscaping and signage and Wilson created the trail. The Rockingham County Education Foundation Trails K-12 program provided a grant to teach trail building to the Scouts and other students who worked on the project.

A Court of Honor was held June 7 at Leaksville United Methodist Church; Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey was the keynote speaker.

Scoutmaster Judge Ed Wilson, Wilson’s father and an Eagle Scout, presented the awards to the boys.

The Court of Honor also recognized other members of Troop 567 for their accomplishments. The troop earned a total of 55 Merit Badges during the last nine months in the midst of the pandemic.

