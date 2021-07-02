Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Dylan Joyce , the son of Daryle and Dana Joyce of Stokesdale and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

Dylan’s project benefits Victoria’s Place, a play house and art space created by Ronald and Victoria Milstein for children experiencing homelessness who receive emergency family shelter from the Shirley T. Frye YWCA in Greensboro. Dylan led the construction of a rabbit hutch made from fencing boards and three bird houses made of treated lumber. With the mentorship of Tyler Grose and Kip Brace, Dylan and his volunteers spent more than 155 hours to complete the project.