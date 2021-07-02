 Skip to main content
Scout Achievements
Scout Achievements

Scout Achievements

Joyce's Eagle Project benefits Victoria's Place

For Dylan Joyce's project, he led the construction of a rabbit hutch and bird houses to benefit children experiencing homelessness in Greensboro.

 JOYCE FAMILY, PROVIDED

Eagle Awards

Dylan Joyce, the son of Daryle and Dana Joyce of Stokesdale and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Dylan led the construction of a rabbit hutch and bird houses to benefit children experiencing homelessness in Greensboro.

Dylan's project benefits Victoria's Place, a play house and art space created by Ronald and Victoria Milstein for children experiencing homelessness who receive emergency family shelter from the Shirley T. Frye YWCA in Greensboro. Dylan led the construction of a rabbit hutch made from fencing boards and three bird houses made of treated lumber. With the mentorship of Tyler Grose and Kip Brace, Dylan and his volunteers spent more than 155 hours to complete the project.

Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. For information, visit www.scoutdude.com.

Dylan Joyce

Joyce

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with "Scout" in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

