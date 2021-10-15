 Skip to main content
Scout News
Scout News

Announcements

BSA Troop 101 is holding a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro.

The patch is open from noon to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31.

Pumpkins of all sizes will be for sale. The fundraiser will support Troop activities and scholarships.

For information, contact Sharyl Villier at 336-688-6915.

* * * *

Boy Scout Troop 149 will be selling Brunswick stew during the fall festival at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road in Greensboro, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

The cost is $9 per quart.

Customers may order and prepay by visiting www.bsa149sales.org.

For information, contact Candice Kislowski at 336-420-1445.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it will feature professional crafters and homemade baked goods to support missions in the Greensboro area and beyond.

Submit Scout news to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

