Senior project showed students the dangers of DUI

The special goggles simulate different levels of impairment. During fourth and fifth periods, teachers were allowed to bring their classes to the field, and students, as well as teachers, were allowed to drive the golf carts through the course wearing the goggles.

“Some (goggles) would be set right at the legal limit, which is .08, while other goggles would be set at over twice the legal limit, making it impossible for the driver to safely complete the course,” Smith said. “When you put the goggles on, everything is blurry and distorted.”

Smith had the project cleared by his principal, and a trooper rode on the golf cart with every student to ensure no one got hurt.

“They (students) all had fun, but I made sure they understood the purpose of the project and took something from it,” he said. “I felt the project was successful.”

Teacher Angela Wilson, who also is the RCHS Senior Project Coordinator, wore the goggles and drove a cart. The officer in the passenger side of the golf cart had her drive the first part of the course without wearing the goggles that mimic vision impairment.