Senior project showed students the dangers of DUI

REIDSVILLE — While working on his senior project, Rockingham County High School student Luke Smith learned that 10% of high school students will drink and drive once in their life.
Smith has been working since his junior year on a paper and project to show his classmates how dangerous it is to drive under the influence of alcohol. When he shared his final course project with his school in early December, he was thrilled to hear many of his fellow students say they will never drink and drive.
“That literally made my heart smile, and I felt the project was successful,” Smith said. “My goal was to spread awareness of underage drinking and driving.”
Smith’s senior project gave students a first-hand feel at what it feels like to drive after drinking.
“Underage drinking has always been a problem in my community, and I felt like there was a way I could change or open the eyes of my classmates through the impaired course,” he said.
With the help of the local Department of Transportation, his school’s resource officer and Trooper Brian Martin with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Smith was able to create a driving course on the school’s practice football field by using cones, golf carts and impairment goggles.
The special goggles simulate different levels of impairment. During fourth and fifth periods, teachers were allowed to bring their classes to the field, and students, as well as teachers, were allowed to drive the golf carts through the course wearing the goggles.
“Some (goggles) would be set right at the legal limit, which is .08, while other goggles would be set at over twice the legal limit, making it impossible for the driver to safely complete the course,” Smith said. “When you put the goggles on, everything is blurry and distorted.”
Smith had the project cleared by his principal, and a trooper rode on the golf cart with every student to ensure no one got hurt.
“They (students) all had fun, but I made sure they understood the purpose of the project and took something from it,” he said. “I felt the project was successful.”
Teacher Angela Wilson, who also is the RCHS Senior Project Coordinator, wore the goggles and drove a cart. The officer in the passenger side of the golf cart had her drive the first part of the course without wearing the goggles that mimic vision impairment.
“When I stopped and put on the goggles and continued driving the course, it was much more difficult,” Wilson said. “My perception with the goggles did not accurately reflect reality, so I could not stay between the cones and ended up running into them.”
Wilson was impressed with Smith’s project choice.
“Luke seized the opportunity and chose a topic for the project that is important to him as well as our community,” she said. “His dad is a sergeant with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, so Luke understands the devastating effects of drinking and driving based on his dad’s experience as a law enforcement officer responding to vehicle accidents involving drinking and driving. Luke has an insightful perspective on the issue that most of his peers do not.”
While his project was serious business, Smith and his fellow students also got a few laughs as they participated in the course.
“I was surprised at how many students can’t drive a golf cart, even without the goggles on,” he said with a chuckle.
In all seriousness, though, Smith found it interesting that some of the students did not know much about the dangers of underage drinking and driving.
“I hope showing the students that you aren’t capable of driving while being impaired opened their eyes,” Smith said.
Smith said working on this project has also made him more alert in a vehicle.
“Not only myself, but I make sure when when I ride passenger with someone that they are paying attention,” he said.
Smith said his interest in law enforcement sparked his desire to do a project focused on drinking and driving.
“I plan on joining the Highway Patrol, so this was a great opportunity to be able to work with troopers and gain knowledge myself,” Smith said.
He hopes to attend a four-year university while playing football and earn a degree in business, then follow in his dad’s footsteps and join the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Smith is the son of Dwayne and Kay Smith of Reidsville. Smith plays four sports — football, basketball, track and golf. He also enjoys hanging out with his friends during his free time and relaxing.
He submitted his eight-page paper, which he started his junior year, completed the hands-on portion but still has to formally present his project for a final grade.
Wilson said she is pleased with Luke’s project overall and was impressed with how well organized he was and how he met deadlines.
“He was also an effective communicator throughout the process — with me, his expert for the project, and others involved in the planning and execution of his project,” Wilson said. “In his research paper, which is a component of the multi-faceted project, he delved into the biological effects of alcohol, the serious dangers of drinking and driving, and the most effective ways to address the problem, which includes, in his opinion, candor about the shocking consequences of drinking and driving.”
Like Smith, she hopes students learned a valuable lesson from his project.
“I hope the students who participated learn what Luke wants them to understand: drinking alcohol and driving is dangerous and causes death and destruction,” Wilson said. “I hope Luke understands how much his efforts matter in our school community.”