Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners to
meet on Tuesday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. Due to social distancing, citizens may watch the meeting via livestream at the following link: www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
To see an agenda, go online at https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will host its Annual Budget Retreat at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center. Due to social distancing, citizens may watch the retreat via live stream at the following link: www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
Commissioners
honor two men
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners presented a special resolution to honor Elmer Thomas Alderman and Garland E. Paschal at a recent meeting.
Commissioner Mark Richardson, Chairman Charlie Hall and other commissioners thanked Alderman and Paschal for their service to Rockingham County. Bob Cleveland, with Piedmont Triad Regional County Area Agency on Aging, shared words of thanks while accepting the framed resolutions on behalf of Alderman and Paschal.
In the commissioners' resolution honoring Alderman, they highlighted that he "has enriched Rockingham County by faithfully serving his community, family and the county;" and thanked him for, "his many years of service to the Rockingham County Planning Committee for Services to the Elderly and Disabled and further expresses its appreciation for his decades of service to Rockingham County and his community."
The commissioners' resolution for Paschal said he had "enriched Rockingham County by generously giving of himself and sharing his time and abilities with its citizens of all ages;" and that he was being "honored for his work in education, his generous community spirit and his contributions to the citizens of Rockingham County."
