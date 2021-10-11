Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Briefs headline here

Rockingham County has launched a litter control program where residents will be paid for keeping the county clean.

Earlier this year, the administration, in partnership with public utilities, formed this program in an effort to keep Rockingham County free of litter. Groups or individuals will be assigned a stretch of road, if possible, near their organization’s meeting place. Once a month, they will be asked to clean at least a two mile stretch of road.

Rockingham County officials will pay the group or individual $75 per mile, a minimum $150 per month, once the road way has been approved by a Litter Control Program official. All supplies will be provided by the county, this includes safety vests, gloves, bags and the collection of the litter bags.

Groups will need to apply for this program and complete a W-9 form to finalize proper payments. For information, contact Ronnie Tate, director of engineering and public utilities, at 336-342-8104 or rtate@co.rockingham.nc.us.

