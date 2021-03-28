Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County offices closed April 2
Rockingham County Governmental Offices will be closed for business on Friday, April 2, due to Good Friday.
Rockingham County Governmental Center Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. April 5.
For information, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com.
Eden to hold litter sweep
Eden is partnering with the N.C. Litter Sweep Program to organize a Citywide Litter Sweep event starting at 9:30 a.m. April 10 at Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive.
Participants should bring their gloves and their friends. People will be assigned locations to remove litter.
A hotdog lunch is scheduled for noon.
For information, call 336-612-8049.
Eden cleanup April 12-16
Eden’s solid waste division is gearing up for the annual “Curbside Spring Clean Up Week” scheduled for April 12-16. Eden residents are encouraged to place various items for disposal at the curb for collection by city forces during that week. Residents should have all items they wish to be collected at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled day of service to ensure all items are collected. Junk items, metal, old appliances and discarded household furniture will be collected as well as scrap lumber or demolition waste, all at no extra charge. The city will not collect toxic or hazardous waste such as containers of oil, paint, gasoline, batteries, pesticides, tires, wood pallets or televisions.
Residents should be sure items placed at the curb are not obstructed by stationary objects, vehicles, overhead utility lines or low hanging tree limbs.
General junk items should be placed at the curb and piled separate from metal items. Scrap lumber and demolition waste should be placed in a separate pile from tree limbs.
No brush will be collected during curbside spring cleanup week and will resume on regular schedule beginning April 19. There will be loose leaf collection during the curbside spring cleanup week. Eden no longer provides service for bagged leaves and grass clippings. These items must be placed at the curb and piled loosely for collection.
For information, call 336-627-7783 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. Press 0 for the operator.
Food drive through April
The 11th Rockingham County Annual County-wide Food Drive will run through April.
Rockingham Public Libraries will institute the Food for Fines aspect, where each dollar of fines will be waived with a corresponding donation of non-perishable food items or toiletries. This offer is for fines only. The food item must have a current expiration date; cans cannot be dented; toiletries must be sealed. Donations will be accepted at all branches even if there are no fines to waive.
Residents may also bring non-perishable foods and toiletries to the following Rockingham County Governmental locations, all in Reidsville: Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65; Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road; Rockingham County Register of Deeds, 170 N.C. 65, Suite 150; and Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road.
The benefactors of this food drive include: Cooperative Christian Ministries, Eden; Hands of God, Western Rockingham County; Men & Women in Christ, Reidsville; Reidsville Soup Kitchen; Rockingham County Veterans Coalition Food Pantry, Reidsville; The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Reidsville; and The Salvation Army Soup Kitchen/Service Center, Eden.
For information, contact Cory Scott 607-873-4515 or crscott8@gmail.com or visit rkcfooddrive.org.
Commissioners release public service video
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners have issued a public service announcement, Take Pride in Rockingham County, at https://youtu.be/-G6ahhMMF6M.
The video features Rockingham County’s top law enforcement leaders sharing county points of pride while encouraging citizens to take pride in their county.
This announcement is the first in a series of anti-litter television announcements to be launched by Rockingham County Government over the next few days.
The Rockingham County Litter Hotline is 336-342-8300.
National Library Week coming up
April 4-10 is National Library Week and April 6 is National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
The theme for National Library Week 2021 is “Welcome to Your Library.”
Rockingham County has four library branches: Eden, Reidsville, Madison Mayodan and Stoneville. To learn more, visit http://rcpl.org/.
