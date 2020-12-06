Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The foundation’s mission is to provide access to the founding documents of our democracy in all communities across the nation with a goal of educating and preserving history.

Groundbreaking for the local project is planned for this fall.

As a partnering agency, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County is inviting the county's students to participate in a writing competition.

Three winning essays will be selected to be included at the Charters of Freedom dedication ceremony in the spring of 2021. Those essays will also be preserved in a time capsule to be located in brick vaults beneath the display.

The capsule will be opened in 2087 to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the United States Constitution.

Students in sixth through 12th grades are eligible to compete. Essay topics are assigned by grade levels, and one essay will be selected per age group.

Grade level topics and contest guidelines are available on the MARC website at www.themarconline.org. The entry deadline is Jan. 15.

For information, call 336-634-4949.

