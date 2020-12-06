Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Blood drive this
week is canceled
The blood drive set for Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Rockingham County Governmental Center has been canceled.
Cindy Herring, the coordinator of the blood drive, attributed the cancelation to the "dangerous circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic."
Holiday sponsors
being sought
Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services, is looking for individuals who would like to sponsor a foster child or older adult during this holiday season. Many of the children in foster care have submitted their holiday wish lists; the organization now needs people to collect all the items on the lists.
There are also many older adults who would appreciate a small gift of a blanket, socks, slippers, a book, personal hygiene supplies or other thoughtful items so they may have something to open on Christmas morning.
To help foster children, call 336-342-1394, Ext. 7118 or Ext. 7054.
To help older adults, call 336-342-1394, Ext. 7170 or Ext. 7900.
Local agency
awards grants
The board of advisors of the Rockingham County Community Foundation recently announced $5,160 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund and Apple Foundation Endowment for Rockingham County.
This year the board granted:
- $2,090 to Eden Rescue Squad for the Swift Water Rescue program.
- $1,000 to the Rockingham County Education Foundation for the Madison Whitewater Park.
- $1,035 to the Rockingham Pregnancy Care Center for updated technology.
- $1,035 to the Salvation Army of Rockingham County for COVID-19 response.
For information, contact NCCF Community Leadership Officer Dawn Neighbors at 910-292-4437 or dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Mapping tool to
help shape county
Rockingham County leadership is working to establish a long-range vision for the future of the county. A mapping tool has been created to provide an opportunity for community stakeholders and leaders to communicate about specific areas in the county that are important to consider in the visioning process.
To use the tool, visit https://map.social/Community.php?CommunityID=216.
For information, call 336-342-8130.
Groups want display
of historic documents
Local agencies and groups are working in conjunction with Foundation Forward, to build a Charters of Freedom Setting outside of the new Rockingham County Judicial Center in Wentworth.
The foundation’s mission is to provide access to the founding documents of our democracy in all communities across the nation with a goal of educating and preserving history.
Groundbreaking for the local project is planned for this fall.
As a partnering agency, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County is inviting the county's students to participate in a writing competition.
Three winning essays will be selected to be included at the Charters of Freedom dedication ceremony in the spring of 2021. Those essays will also be preserved in a time capsule to be located in brick vaults beneath the display.
The capsule will be opened in 2087 to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the United States Constitution.
Students in sixth through 12th grades are eligible to compete. Essay topics are assigned by grade levels, and one essay will be selected per age group.
Grade level topics and contest guidelines are available on the MARC website at www.themarconline.org. The entry deadline is Jan. 15.
For information, call 336-634-4949.
Cans of food will
reduce library fines
The Rockingham County Public Library system is offering its Food for Fines program through Dec. 31.
The library will remove $1 in overdue fines from patrons' accounts for every unexpired, nonperishable food item that they donate.
Food collected at the Eden Library is given to the Eden Salvation Army.
Food collected at the Madison-Mayodan and Stoneville Libraries is sent to the Hands of God Ministry.
Food collected at the Reidsville Library is donated to the Reidsville Outreach Center.
For information, call 336-627-1106.
Commissioners to
meet on Monday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Rockingham County High School Auditorium, 180 High School Road in Reidsville. Due to social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be livestreamed at www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
To see an agenda, go online at https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."
Also, commissioners suggest that military veterans who need support may contact Rockingham County Veterans Service Officer, Wanda Lane, at 336-342-8449 or wlane@co.rockingham.nc.us.
