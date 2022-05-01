Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Greensboro College awards local students

Greensboro College recently recognized the following students from Rockingham County with academic awards:

Eric L. Callands of Eden, Blanche Burrus Piano Scholarship and the Jazz Ensemble Award

Kailey R. Walker of Eden, Mayo C. Harlow III Health Sciences Award

Hannah M. French of Reidsville, Fred L. and Myrtle R. Proctor Endowed Scholarship Award in business

Commissioners approve EMT, paramedics’ bonuses

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners approved a $5,000 bonus for new hire EMTs and paramedics as well as current full time EMTs and paramedics in the county.

The commissioners also approved the extension of the $100 shift bonus for both full and part-time employees through the end of June 2022. Rodney Cates, director of emergency services, presented statistics and county-based research in front of the board to emphasize the dire need the county is in for emergency services personnel.

“We are in a crisis,” Cates said before the meeting, “We are losing talented employees because other agencies are offering them more money. This proposal is to inform all of Rockingham County of the shortage we have. We run the risk of shutting down ambulances due to not having the personnel to physically operate them because other agencies are offering compensation that we are not.”

To combat the wage gap found in his research, Cates requested the board continue the $100 bonus for both full-time and part-time EMTs and paramedics who agree to cover extra shifts. In addition, current full-time EMT and paramedic response positions will receive a $5,000 bonus and EMT and paramedic new-hires who finish the onboarding process before June 30, 2022 will receive a $5,000 sign on bonus.

The board approved this requested unanimously.

The county will pay current personnel this bonus in two increments; one $2,500 payment in May and the second payment six months later. New hires will see the first half of the sign-on bonus in their first paycheck from the county and the second half when they complete their new-hire training or after reaching their sixth month mark with the county, whichever is later.

Rockingham County is currently taking part in a salary study that evaluates all county positions and how they are paid based several standards: Level of safety, education and longevity all play a role in this study.

