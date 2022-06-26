Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Petco to invest $45K in RCAS

The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is set to receive a $45,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Petco Store 1776, 4217 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. The grant will be given in support of the shelter’s lifesaving work for animals in Rockingham County.

The shelter has been serving citizens throughout the county since 2011. Staff members organize adoptions, rescue transfers, return to owner, monthly spay/neuter clinics and also offer education and engagement.

For information, visit rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org or follow the shelter on Facebook.

New squares for Quilt Trail

The Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism office has announced that two new squares have recently been added to the Rockingham County Quilt Trail. With the new additions, the trail displays a total of 36 squares at various locations across the county.

The 35th quilt square is displayed at the Fine Arts Festival Association of Rockingham County, 301 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth. In June 2021, the FAFARC hosted an Art and Diversity workshop led by Rockingham County native RaShaun Wilson and his wife Kionna. The workshop was funded through the North Carolina Arts Council as well as the Rockingham County Arts Council. As a result of the teachings through the two- week workshop, the quilt square was created and presented to the FAFARC for display on the trail. The design of the square depicts the diverse culture of Rockingham County with an emphasis on its Native American and Black roots.

The 36th quilt square is displayed at the home of the Gunter Family at 308 Highland Drive in Eden. Jessie Gunter, the quilt square artist, moved to the area with her family in 2020 and quickly learned about the quilt trail when exploring things to do in the Rockingham County. After following the trail herself, she quickly became intrigued with the artistic side of the trail which led her to discover her own artistic abilities.

