Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners set to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

To see the agenda and board packet, visit tinyurl.com/t9wfvut3.

The meeting will live-streamed at tinyurl.com/3f3ujnbr.

Rockingham BOE to meet Tuesday

The Rockingham County Board of Elections’ meeting regularly scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, has been changed to noon on Tuesday, July 20. The meeting will take place at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, Commissioners Chambers, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

For information, call 336-342-8110, Ext. 2410.

Applications being accepted for academy

The City of Eden is accepting applications through Aug. 20 for its Citizens Academy which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. consecutive, beginning Sept. 9 and running through Oct. 21 with a graduation ceremony Nov. 16 at the Eden City Council meeting.