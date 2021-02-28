 Skip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
Blood drive surpasses goal

Forty-two units of blood were collected at the recent Rockingham County Blood Drive, held Feb. 17 at the National Guard Armory in Reidsville. The goal was to collect 35 units.

The next Rockingham County Blood Drive is scheduled for April 21 at the National Guard Armory in Reidsville. For information, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Commissioners to meet Monday

The regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

To join the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/1kkxae06.

To see the meeting agenda and packet, visit tinyurl.com/h56c3jhs.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.

