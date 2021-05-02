Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners to meet Monday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
Constituents may attend. Everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
To speak during the public comment period, sign in with the clerk to the board prior to the start of the meeting. Those who have questions should contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.
To see the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/58tdmjfv.
To watch the meeting live, visit tinyurl.com/xwp8rk9c.
Farris honored for 40 years of service
During the recognition section of the regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on April 19, a special resolution was approved. County Commissioners passed a resolution honoring the retiring Ron Farris for more than 40 years of service, where for most of his career, he served faithfully as building and grounds supervisor for the engineering and public utilities department.
The resolution honoring the dedicated service of Farris to Rockingham County described how during his tenure with Rockingham County Government, “ . . . Farris has successfully overseen the construction of over 85% of all county owned buildings, the most predominate being the Rockingham County Judicial Center, 911 Operations, Madison/Mayodan Public Library and the Western EMS Base; and . . . has served as an example of service, working many overtime hours, working, and serving equally alongside his staff and devoting his career to the betterment of Rockingham County . . .”
As elected and administrative county leaders honored Farris in the Governmental Center Commissioners Chambers, his staff was present; along with wife, Cindy; and mother, Margaret.
Eden reorganizing planning department
The City of Eden is reorganizing the department of planning and inspections to planning and community development. This move consolidates inspection services (enforcement), planning services (current and long-range planning) and community development (grant work and economic development efforts). The department is responsible for a wide range of activities associated with land development, long-range planning, growth plans and zoning enforcement.
Randy Hunt, who has been with the city for three years, joins the department as economic development specialist. Hunt will be responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing a program designed to recruit new businesses and retain existing businesses in the city. Hunt will continue to work with all the city’s downtown areas.
The department also supports the activities of the historic preservation commission and provides staff support for the planning board, board of adjustment, community appearance commission, strategic planning commission and tree board. They also coordinate the technical review committee, a multi-department committee that reviews major projects in the city.
The planning and community development team consists of: Kelly Stultz, planning and community development director; Debra Madison, GIS specialist; Debbie Galloway, planner ii; Bob Vincent, chief codes inspector; Fred Fleming, codes inspector; Randy Hunt, economic development specialist; and Katie Webster, intern.
40 units of blood collected at drive
Forty units of blood were donated during the recent Rockingham County Governmental Blood Drive, held April 21. Each unit may benefit as many as three patients.
The next blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 21 at Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To register, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
La Boutique celebrates 10th anniversary
La Boutique in Reidsville, opened by Theresa Moore on May 6, 2011, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week.
Located at 209 S. Scales St., the store specializes in women’s fashion and accessories.
Moore has been the chairperson of the Downtown Merchants Association and has spearheaded many ideas for events and promotions with other downtown businesses. She has been a member of the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and the Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club. She supports local causes such as Freedom House, the Backpack program and hosts breast cancer fundraisers in October.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.