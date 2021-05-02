Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

Constituents may attend. Everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing.

To speak during the public comment period, sign in with the clerk to the board prior to the start of the meeting. Those who have questions should contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

To see the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/58tdmjfv.

To watch the meeting live, visit tinyurl.com/xwp8rk9c.

Farris honored for 40 years of service

During the recognition section of the regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on April 19, a special resolution was approved. County Commissioners passed a resolution honoring the retiring Ron Farris for more than 40 years of service, where for most of his career, he served faithfully as building and grounds supervisor for the engineering and public utilities department.