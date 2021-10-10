Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Manufacturing plant closer to opening
It’s been one year since Nestlé Purina PetCare announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in Eden. Much has changed at the project site on East Meadow Road in the last 365 days including: 15,000 tons of steel have been erected, more than 35,000 cubic yards of concrete have been poured and 332 miles of electrical cable and 57 miles of cable tray have been laid.
The all-new processing building will be fully enclosed within the next three weeks, and main administrative offices are scheduled to be completed yet this year. Meanwhile, processing equipment continues arriving and the first setting of equipment should occur in the next month.
Once complete, the new 1.3-million-square-foot dry pet food facility will produce leading dog and cat food brands including Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. The factory is being designed with sustainability at the forefront, including a commitment to send zero waste for disposal, and production processes designed to recover and reuse heat and water. Purina is also striving to make the facility 100% powered by renewable electricity in the shortest practical timeframe, while supporting the company’s ambition for zero environmental impact in company operations by 2030.
Meanwhile, the Purina team in Eden continues to grow. The new manufacturing facility is looking to add 44 additional associates by the end of 2021 and currently has 40 local team members. In total, Purina plans to hire more than 350 hourly and salaried associates by mid-2023. Positions include technical operators, production, maintenance and warehousing roles. For information, visit purinajobs.com/eden.
Toy drive donations needed for kids at Jaycee Burn Center
The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office is holding a toy drive for the children and parents who are patients in the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
Collection boxes will be set out through November at various locations across Rockingham County.
These donations not only go to families during the holidays but also throughout the year.
Event organizers ask that gifts be new and unopened, small in size and not violent in nature.
Hygiene and winter items, reading glasses, gift cards and individually wrapped snack items are welcome as well.
For information, call 336-634-3309.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.