Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Manufacturing plant closer to opening

It’s been one year since Nestlé Purina PetCare announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in Eden. Much has changed at the project site on East Meadow Road in the last 365 days including: 15,000 tons of steel have been erected, more than 35,000 cubic yards of concrete have been poured and 332 miles of electrical cable and 57 miles of cable tray have been laid.

The all-new processing building will be fully enclosed within the next three weeks, and main administrative offices are scheduled to be completed yet this year. Meanwhile, processing equipment continues arriving and the first setting of equipment should occur in the next month.

Once complete, the new 1.3-million-square-foot dry pet food facility will produce leading dog and cat food brands including Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. The factory is being designed with sustainability at the forefront, including a commitment to send zero waste for disposal, and production processes designed to recover and reuse heat and water. Purina is also striving to make the facility 100% powered by renewable electricity in the shortest practical timeframe, while supporting the company’s ambition for zero environmental impact in company operations by 2030.