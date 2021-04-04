 Skip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
Commissioners meeting

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

Constituents may attend in person provided that they socially distance and wear masks. To watch the livestream, visit tinyurl.com/y2p2f5x2.

To see the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/8fwr8ks4.

Blood drive

The next Rockingham County blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 21 in the Commissioners Chambers, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. For information, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Also, Rockingham County Governmental employees have organized a video on YouTube explaining why they donate blood. To watch it, visit https://youtu.be/w9IsAXQ9kdo.

