Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Charity disc golf tourney Sunday
The 10th Annual Buster’s Cup Charity Disc Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, April 24, at Farris Park in Mayodan and Sunday, April 25, at Lake’s Edge Disc Golf Course in Reidsville.
All proceeds benefit the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
There will be two rounds each day and five divisions.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three players in each division. There is also a $2 optional ace pool.
Check-in at Mayodan will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with a tee-off at 9:30 a.m.; check-in at Reidsville will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. with a tee-off at 9 a.m.
Players meeting will be live on Buster’s Cup Facebook page at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21; visit tinyurl.com/d7h6rzsw.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/c4av52f3.
Library resumes regular schedule
The Madison-Mayodan Public Library has resumed a regular schedule.
Patrons must wear masks and social distance. Parents and children must stay together. A limited number of computers are available to use for an hour per day.
Patrons may also sit outside and take advantage of the library’s internet service.
For a complete list of upcoming events, children’s programming and information about a short-story contest, call 336-548-6553 or visit tinyurl.com/99casy3k.
Commissioners to meet on Monday
The Rockingham County Commissioners tax work session and regular meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
Those who attend must social distance. The meeting will be livestreamed as well at tinyurl.com/y2p2f5x2.
To see the agenda packet for the meeting visit tinyurl.com/ykjduzth.
Share your love of the library system
Residents are asked to email Mable Springfield Scott, the Rockingham County Government public information officer, and tell her why they love their Rockingham County Public Library system which has four branches—Eden, Reidsville, Madison-Mayodan and Stoneville.
Scott’s email address is mscott@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Participants may win an insulated lunch bag.
For information, call 336-342-8342.
