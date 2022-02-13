Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Dental clinic donates time, services to kids

The Rockingham County Division of Public Health’s Dental Clinic recently treated children and adolescents, providing them with dental care and fun lessons in dental hygiene through a $5,000 grant from the Delta Dental Foundation.

The Feb. 4 event, dubbed “Give Kids A Smile Day,’’ saw youngsters from across Rockingham County receive 41 dental procedures worth about $2,650, estimated Shruti Shastri, a general dentist and the dental clinic’s program director. Procedures included cleanings, application of sealants, fillings and more.

The day also meant time to learn about how to care for your teeth through an Oral Health Expo where kids and family members were entertained with games, puzzles, hands-on brushing with stuffed animals and presentations by the dental clinic staff.

For more information, contact the clinic at 336-342-8273 or dentalclinic@co.rockingham.nc.us.

