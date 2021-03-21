Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Brake to serve in AmeriCorps program
Kathryn Brake of Reidsville is serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program.
AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. These campuses, located in Sacramento, Calif., Aurora, Colo., Vinton, Iowa, and Vicksburg, Miss., train and deploy new classes of members several times each year. Brake began her term of service on Oct. 7, 2020 at the Pacific Region campus in Sacramento, Calif. and will graduate from the program on July 14.
As a Corps Member, Brake is completing a series of different six- to 12-week-long service projects in different places across her assigned region as part of a five- to 12-person team. Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation and urban and rural development.
Before joining the NCCC, Brake attended UNC-Asheville, which she graduated from in 2020 with a degree in environmental studies.
Free cleanup week set for April 12-17
Rockingham County’s free cleanup week is set for 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12-16 and from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 17 at the landfill, 281 Shuff Road in Madison.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, landfill staffing will be limited and assistance unloading trash at the convenience center may not be available.
Residents will be asked to show documentation of their Rockingham County residency. All loads brought to the landfill are subject to inspection and loads must be covered while en route to the landfill. The landfill charges a $10 fee for any vehicle entering with an uncovered/unsecured load.
Residents should not bring more than one week of trash.
Regular residential solid waste will be accepted for disposal from single dwelling households and items from the usual municipal “cleanup” collections programs conducted during the free cleanup week. Residents are limited to one truck bed load or one trailer load (trailer no longer than 16 feet) per household for the entire week.
Some items that will not be accepted for free disposal are commercial waste such as shingles and animal carcasses. Commercial haulers of residential waste will not be allowed free disposal.
County residents may bring up to five passenger tires for free.
For information, call 336-427-6341 or visit tinyurl.com/s5fhmmhb.
Memorial erected for virus victims
To honor Rockingham County residents who have died to date of COVID-19, a memorial has been erected by the Reidsville Downtown Corporation at the corner of Scales and Williams Street across from the Reidsville Fire Department. Eighty-three white flags have been placed on the site in honor of each death in Rockingham County.
To honor a family member, visit the site and write their name or any memorial on a flag.
For information, call 336-349-1111.
Shredding Day set for May 22
The Friends of the Eden Library Shredding Day is set for 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at Rockingham Insurance Agency, 202 N. Van Buren Road in Eden.
The event is free; donations to the Friends will be accepted.
Residents may bring letters, old tax records, paperwork, mail, financial documents, etc.
Do not bring newspapers.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
