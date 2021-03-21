Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Residents will be asked to show documentation of their Rockingham County residency. All loads brought to the landfill are subject to inspection and loads must be covered while en route to the landfill. The landfill charges a $10 fee for any vehicle entering with an uncovered/unsecured load.

Residents should not bring more than one week of trash.

Regular residential solid waste will be accepted for disposal from single dwelling households and items from the usual municipal “cleanup” collections programs conducted during the free cleanup week. Residents are limited to one truck bed load or one trailer load (trailer no longer than 16 feet) per household for the entire week.

Some items that will not be accepted for free disposal are commercial waste such as shingles and animal carcasses. Commercial haulers of residential waste will not be allowed free disposal.

County residents may bring up to five passenger tires for free.

For information, call 336-427-6341 or visit tinyurl.com/s5fhmmhb.

