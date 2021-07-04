Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Each year, the North Carolina Economic Development Association presents an annual award to the individual who best exemplifies leadership in the state’s economic development efforts. The North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year award is given in recognition of the winner’s contributions to expansions and projects completed during the previous calendar year.

Pandemic assistance

Rockingham County applied for and received a CDBG COVID-19 grant to assist Rockingham County residents with rent and/or utilities. The United Way of Rockingham County will be accepting and processing the applications. There will be $1,000 per household cap on awards. Anyone who has documentation supporting a loss of income during the pandemic is allowed to apply.

Applications will be taken by the United Way of Rockingham County at several locations in the county for those who have transportation concerns. A set schedule of specific days/times and locations will be provided via the United Way of Rockingham County’s website (uwrockingham.org), along with a printable version of the application, program policies and duplication of benefits policy. Look under the “Links” tab to the CDBG COVID-19 page for information regarding the application process and policies.