Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Tickets are $65 per person and should be paid in advance.

To order tickets, call 336-623-3336 or 336-520-0121 or visit www.blissfulridge.com.

County BOE to hold special meeting Dec. 7The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Board of Elections Office, 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a resolution for a one time bonus payment and to approve the 2022 Primary Election One Stop Plan.

Ophelia Wright is the chairwoman for the Rockingham County Board of Elections.

For information, call 336-342-8110.

Ice rink now open for use in Mayodan

The Madison-Mayodan Parks and Recreation Department has opened an ice rink at Jake Atkinson Park at 509 Main St. in Mayodan. Along with ice skating, residents may enjoy daily concession stands, plenty of photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriage rides and music at Jake Atkinson Park through Jan. 2. The rink complements the 40th Annual Christmas Parade, which is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 11. It is sponsored by the Mayodan Fireman Club.