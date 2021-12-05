Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

YMCA board votes to close county YMCA
The YMCA of Greensboro’s association board has voted to close the Western Rockingham YMCA as of Dec. 31. Originally donated by the Ed Mooney family, this facility has served the Western Rockingham community since 1998 and is now on the market to be sold.
The western Rockingham community has formed a group with the goal of “saving” the community fitness and tennis center at the Western Rockingham YMCA in Mayodan.
To join the online petition, visit https://forms.gle/wUDQHEFDXHLpi4m8A.
For information, contact Shelby Rhyne, executive director of the Rockingham County Tennis Association, at 614-284-4716.
Eden Chamber, venue team for event
The Eden Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Blissful Ridge Art & Wedding Venue to hold a fundraiser, “Taste of the Holidays from around the World,” Dec. 16-19 at 340 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.
The event will feature a six course, chef prepared meal that will include traditional holiday food from different countries.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with seating at 6 p.m. and a dinner service at 6:30 p.m. A silent art auction benefitting UMAR artists will take place as well.
Tickets are $65 per person and should be paid in advance.
To order tickets, call 336-623-3336 or 336-520-0121 or visit www.blissfulridge.com.
County BOE to hold special meeting Dec. 7The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Board of Elections Office, 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a resolution for a one time bonus payment and to approve the 2022 Primary Election One Stop Plan.
Ophelia Wright is the chairwoman for the Rockingham County Board of Elections.
For information, call 336-342-8110.
Ice rink now open for use in Mayodan
The Madison-Mayodan Parks and Recreation Department has opened an ice rink at Jake Atkinson Park at 509 Main St. in Mayodan. Along with ice skating, residents may enjoy daily concession stands, plenty of photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriage rides and music at Jake Atkinson Park through Jan. 2. The rink complements the 40th Annual Christmas Parade, which is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 11. It is sponsored by the Mayodan Fireman Club.
The department has scheduled youth and family nights. Also, residents can host their own holiday party by renting the rink for 10 of their friends with a small fee for more people.
The ice rink will open at 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and noon Sundays.
Skating will wrap up around 9:45 p.m.
The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Dec. 24.
After the Christmas holiday, the rink will open at noon each day.
Residents will have an hour and 45 minutes per session to enjoy the rink. Skate rentals are available for $12 per person per session; skate trainers are also available.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/madisonmayodanrecreation/.
