Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Anonymous
reporting to
launch at RCS
Rockingham County Schools is launching the “Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System for students, which North Carolina public school districts will be adopting this year to meet the reporting guidelines and standards developed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools.
Say Something is a youth violence prevention program from the national nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise, which has funding to provide the program and training at no cost to the district for sixth through 12th grades. Rockingham County Schools Behavioral Health Department has developed a partnership to bring this resource to students.
The program allows youth and adults to securely submit anonymous safety concerns to help identify and intervene upon at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others. The system enables school administrators and law enforcement to create effective interventions and to help prevent violence, suicide, bullying, self-harm and other forms of threatening behavior.
Students can submit a tip by visiting www.saysomething.net directly. The free app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store, and students can submit tips through the hotline by calling 844-572-9669.
Local woman
receives tennis
recognition
The United States Tennis Association North Carolina and the North Carolina Tennis Foundation have recognized Lisa Finney Griffith, publisher of "Eden's Own Journal," with the Grady Elmore Media Excellence Award.
Every year, USTA North Carolina honors those who go above and beyond, both on and off the court. Organizations, volunteers and players are recognized for growing the game and for their contributions to the sport.
This year, 22 award recipients were named.
Pet food
company set
to open here
North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, the first North American manufacturing and distribution location for Farmina Pet Foods, an Italian gourmet pet food producer. The company will begin construction in 2021 of a new facility at the Reidsville Industrial Park and invest $28,485,000 in real and personal property and create 129 new jobs.
The project was made possible from a Job Development Investment Grant from NC Commerce, a variety of economic development incentives from the City of Reidsville and Rockingham County, and a development grant from Duke Energy. The company was also assisted by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and Parker Poe Consulting, which managed the site selection process.
The announcement was made via a Zoom meeting with attendees including Sen. Phil Berger, Rep. Jerry Carter, and other state and local officials.
