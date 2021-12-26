Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Eden city leaders form new Customer Service Division

Eden’s automated answering system no longer exists.

City leaders have formed a new Customer Service Division. Their offices are located just as residents enter City Hall at 308 E. Stadium Drive. The division has three employees available to get the caller to the right person, help navigate callers through their unique issues and assist with facility rentals and team registrations.

The team consists of Georgette Spence, Donna McClung and Judy McNamara.

Customer Service also manages the SeeClickFix program that was recently launched to let residents alert city departments through an app or the city website of issues that need attention. Residents can also call the office at 336-623-2110 and sign up for CODE RED, which will allow the subscriber to receive calls alerting them of emergencies and such updates as trash collection changes due to holidays.

County employees do not need vaccinations

Rockingham County Government is not requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for employees or as a condition of employment for the county.