Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

RCC announces new hires, transitions

Rockingham Community College has announced several new hires and position transitions: Terrica Williams, assistant registrar/assistant director of records, took a position as business faculty; JaRiah Morris has joined RCC as a transition advisor in the student development division; Tianna Holloway has joined RCC as director of TRiO Student Support Services in the Student Development division; and John Edwards has accepted a part-time position as director of Basic Law Enforcement Training.

Commissioners approve nearly $4M internet grant

At its regular meeting on Jan. 24, the Rockingham County Board of County Commissioners approved a $3.985 million grant agreement with Spectrum to provide broadband internet access to the 3,250 Rockingham County known addresses that do not have high-speed internet access. The total estimated cost of this project is $14.4 million, with Spectrum investing approximately $10.4 million toward this expansion as well.

This agreement also provides a framework for further expanding coverage as new addresses without broadband access are discovered. A key part of this agreement is its short timeline, with all work scheduled for completion within two years.