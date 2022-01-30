Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

RCC announces new hires, transitions
Rockingham Community College has announced several new hires and position transitions: Terrica Williams, assistant registrar/assistant director of records, took a position as business faculty; JaRiah Morris has joined RCC as a transition advisor in the student development division; Tianna Holloway has joined RCC as director of TRiO Student Support Services in the Student Development division; and John Edwards has accepted a part-time position as director of Basic Law Enforcement Training.
Commissioners approve nearly $4M internet grant
At its regular meeting on Jan. 24, the Rockingham County Board of County Commissioners approved a $3.985 million grant agreement with Spectrum to provide broadband internet access to the 3,250 Rockingham County known addresses that do not have high-speed internet access. The total estimated cost of this project is $14.4 million, with Spectrum investing approximately $10.4 million toward this expansion as well.
This agreement also provides a framework for further expanding coverage as new addresses without broadband access are discovered. A key part of this agreement is its short timeline, with all work scheduled for completion within two years.
This agreement is the first of its kind in the state, and is made possible through a financial partnership between Rockingham County Government ($3.25 million), Reidsville Area Foundation ($1.5 million), Rockingham County Schools ($1 million) and Rockingham Community College ($250,000). This total local project funding of $6 million will be used for broadband expansion to the known unserved addresses, as well as to additional unserved address points the county anticipates will be discovered as work begins.
For information, visit www.rockinghamcountync.gov/broadband.
