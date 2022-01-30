 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
0 Comments

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RCC announces new hires, transitions

Rockingham Community College has announced several new hires and position transitions: Terrica Williams, assistant registrar/assistant director of records, took a position as business faculty; JaRiah Morris has joined RCC as a transition advisor in the student development division; Tianna Holloway has joined RCC as director of TRiO Student Support Services in the Student Development division; and John Edwards has accepted a part-time position as director of Basic Law Enforcement Training.

Commissioners approve nearly $4M internet grant

At its regular meeting on Jan. 24, the Rockingham County Board of County Commissioners approved a $3.985 million grant agreement with Spectrum to provide broadband internet access to the 3,250 Rockingham County known addresses that do not have high-speed internet access. The total estimated cost of this project is $14.4 million, with Spectrum investing approximately $10.4 million toward this expansion as well.

This agreement also provides a framework for further expanding coverage as new addresses without broadband access are discovered. A key part of this agreement is its short timeline, with all work scheduled for completion within two years.

This agreement is the first of its kind in the state, and is made possible through a financial partnership between Rockingham County Government ($3.25 million), Reidsville Area Foundation ($1.5 million), Rockingham County Schools ($1 million) and Rockingham Community College ($250,000). This total local project funding of $6 million will be used for broadband expansion to the known unserved addresses, as well as to additional unserved address points the county anticipates will be discovered as work begins.

For information, visit www.rockinghamcountync.gov/broadband.

+3 
John Edwards

Edwards
+3 
Tianna Holloway

Holloway
+3 
JaRiah Morris

Morris
+3 
Terrica Williams

Williams

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert