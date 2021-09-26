Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Cone Health offering pediatric COVID-19 testing

The decision comes due to an increased demand for pediatric testing as students continue the school year.

Testing at the Greensboro site will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and at the Reidsville site on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Testing at both sites will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and require an appointment. Visit conehealth.com/testing to register.