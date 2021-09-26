Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Cone Health offering pediatric COVID-19 testing
Cone Health is offering pediatric COVID-19 testing at sites in Guilford and Rockingham counties.
The decision comes due to an increased demand for pediatric testing as students continue the school year.
The additional pediatric COVID-19 testing locations include:
Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101, Greensboro
617 S. Main St., Reidsville (across from Annie Penn Hospital)
Testing at the Greensboro site will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and at the Reidsville site on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Testing at both sites will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and require an appointment. Visit conehealth.com/testing to register.
