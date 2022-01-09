 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
Reality show, city set up self-guided driving tour of sites

Did you know there is a reality show filmed right here in Reidsville? Reidsville, in conjunction with Toymakerz, is launching a self-guided driving tour where fans can visit some of their favorite sites from the show filmed in Reidsville. As a bonus, twice a month fans can get up close and personal by signing up to visit the Toymakerz shop and meet the crew. Toymakerz is a custom fabrication shop in Reidsville featuring the designs of owner David Ankin. The show, airing on the History and FYI networks, includes one-hour episodes that feature everything from monster trucks to tanks, race cars and drones to fully custom exhibition cars. The tour features 10 locations throughout the city. Visit riseupreidsville.com/toymakerz to see a map of the locations. At each site is a sign with a QR code that will give participants information about the location and show a clip from the show at that site. From the website, fans can send an email to Toymakerz to sign up for an in-person tour of the shop and meet some of the crew. The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Attendees must register in advance. For information, call 336-349-1030.

