Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Tennis clinics
The Rockingham County Tennis Association is sponsoring free tennis clinics for Rockingham County Schools middle and high school students.
The clinics will be on Saturdays, Jan. 9-30, at the Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave. in Mayodan.
Times are 9 to 10:30 a.m. for middle school players and 10:30 a.m. to noon for high school players. Twelve slots are available for each clinic.
To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA72EA7FB6-january2.
Registration open
The Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward with scheduling winter/spring sports. These plans will be contingent upon Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders pertaining to events and safety precautions related to COVID-19.
The following are programs currently taking registration: Basketball, spring softball and baseball, volleyball, summer camp, and flag football. Also coming in the spring will be E Sports Tournaments with Madden 21, NBA 2K2, Call of Duty and Halo.
Ages for the standard programs are 5 to 17 depending on the sport.
To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/reidsvillerec/home. For information, call Quintin Robertson at 336-349-1091.
Writing contest
Local agencies and groups are working in conjunction with Foundation Forward to build a Charters of Freedom Setting outside the new Rockingham County Judicial Center in Wentworth.
The foundation’s mission is to provide access to the founding documents of our democracy in all communities with a goal of educating and preserving history.
As a partnering agency, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County is inviting the county's students to participate in a writing competition.
Three winning essays will be selected to be included at the Charters of Freedom dedication ceremony in the spring of 2021. Those essays will also be preserved in a time capsule to be located in brick vaults beneath the display.
The capsule will be opened in 2087 to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the United States Constitution.
Students in sixth through 12th grades are eligible to compete. Essay topics are assigned by grade levels, and one essay will be selected per age group.
Grade level topics and contest guidelines are available on the MARC website at www.themarconline.org. The entry deadline is Jan. 15.
For information, call 336-634-4949.
Free coloring books
Rockingham County Government is offering free coloring/activity books that are focused on keeping the environment clean and thinking green. The book is suitable for all ages.
To receive the free book, email Mable Scott at mscott@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.