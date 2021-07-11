Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Retire North Carolina is a program designated by legislation that was originally designed for smaller communities to reach out to retirees looking to relocate to N.C. Cities that are approved for the program must meet a strict criteria, such as being tax friendly, having a hospital in the area, recreation, quality of life, arts and cultural and they must be within a certain distance from a major metropolitan area.

“This program has benefitted us greatly,” Yarbrough said. “We are sending information to retirees throughout the United States on almost a daily basis. And we are seeing the fruits of our efforts.”

Smart Asset methodology in determining the best places to retire looked at state and local tax rates, income and sales.

The company calculated rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually, then subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income.

Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.

Then they determined the number of doctor’s offices, recreation and retirement centers per 1,000 residents in each location and, finally, the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population. The areas with the highest average ranking were determined to be the best places to retire.

