Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

RAF marks two decades of service

The Reidsville Area Foundation marked two decades of community service with its 20th Anniversary Celebration of Impact virtual and in-person open house event July 28-29.

The non-profit joined with community, its stakeholders and others for a virtual party kick-off on July 28 from 6-7 p.m. online.

On Friday visitors perused visual displays of 20 years of work by the foundation during the RAF’s floating open house and cake cutting.

Phelps to perform at Rockingham Theatre on Aug. 20

David Phelps, a multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, will perform in a concert set for 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Reidsville Showcase at the Rockingham Theater.

This event, featuring Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording.

For information, visit www.davidphelps.com or call 336-524-6822.