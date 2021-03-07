Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Purina makes animal shelter donations

Nestlé Purina PetCare, which recently announced plans to renovate a former brewery in Eden, has donated 100 pet shelter blankets and more than 3,700 pounds of dry dog food, wet cat food and cat litter to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

“Each month, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter uses $1,200 in basic need items for the pets in the shelter,” stated Brittany Flynn, the shelter’s director. “We are always in need of cat litter, canned cat food and dry dog food.”

While much of its operating costs are covered in the yearly budget provided by Rockingham County, the shelter relies heavily on community support and donations to care for the more than 5,000 animals each year.

For information about donating, call 336-394-0075 or visit www.rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org.

Renovations continue as Purina works to revitalize a former brewery in Eden, transforming it into a pet food manufacturing facility scheduled to open in 2022.

By 2024, Purina plans to employ more than 300 people at this location. To view and apply for positions at Purina’s new factory, visit purinajobs.com/Eden. To receive alerts and updates on new available positions, visit purinajobs.com/NC.

