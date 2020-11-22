Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County offices
closed Nov. 26-27
The Rockingham County Governmental Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27, in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.
With the holiday season in mind, the Rockingham County Interim Public Health Director Susan Young has shared COVID-19 safety suggestions per the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. To see the suggestions, visit https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/files/documents/InterimGuidanceforPrivateSocialGathnews134081030102120-050939PMa.pdf.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!