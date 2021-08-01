Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County BOE to attend state conference

The Rockingham County Board of Elections will be attending the Virtual NC State Board of Elections 2021 State Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Board of Elections Office, 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. These sessions will be for the Rockingham County Board of Elections training only; elections business will not be conducted during these training sessions.