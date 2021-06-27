Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Board of Education to
hold special meeting
Rockingham County Schools Board of Education will hold a special called open meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the Central Administrative Offices, 511 Harrington Highway in Eden.
On the agenda are the following Budget Amendments: Budget Amendment 39, state public school fund; Budget Amendment 40, local current expense fund; Budget Amendment 41, federal grant fund; Budget Amendment 42, school food service fund; and Budget Amendment 43, other restricted fund.
Eden’s July 4th parade Saturday
Eden’s 25th Annual July 4th Fun Parade is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
Participants will meet in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home at 9 a.m. The route goes through the neighborhood.
Brandi, Jerry, Ella Kate and Liam Snyder were the grand prize winners at the 2019 parade.
For information, contact Ann Fair at 336-627-8918.
Eden library offers numerous programs
The Madison-Mayodan Public Library at 611 Burton St. is offering numerous programs this summer.
Programs range from a genealogy workshop, computer classes, bird house crafting, movies, an adult summer reading program and more.
For information, call 336-548-6553 or visit https://rcpl.libguides.com/Madison-MayodanLibrary/Home.
The Eden Public Library at 598 S. Pierce St. is offering many special activities as well. Visit tinyurl.com/tfyds7va to learn more. For information, call 336-623-3168.
Bost recognized by county commissionersThe Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recognized Kenneth Bost of Eden as an Outstanding Volunteer with Hospice of Rockingham County. During the regular, June 21 board meeting at Rockingham County Governmental Center, Bost received a special certificate from Board Chairman Charlie Hall and a Rockingham County lapel pin from Commissioner Reece Pyrtle, while family, Hospice colleagues and the audience applauded.
Bost was nominated by the volunteer manager of Hospice of Rockingham County, Terry M. Matthews, who wrote of his enthusiastic willingness to volunteer during the pandemic.
Residents are invited to nominate a Rockingham County volunteer who has positively impacted the lives of others and may be considered by the board to honor. Nominees must have been engaged in volunteer activities in the county for a minimum of one year.
To nominate someone, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or visit tinyurl.com/26392a8y.
Tennis association announces events
The Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced the following tennis events:
Deep Springs Adult and Youth Tennis Clinics with Pat’s Tennis Aces: Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 6-July 29, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Four adult clinics for beginner and intermediate plus. Cost is $60 for members; $80 for non-members. Eight clinics for youth ages 11 and younger and 12 and older. Cost is $120 for members; $160 for non-members. Register. Coach Pat Williams, pat@patstennisaces.com or 336-908-8176.
Eden Family YMCA Adult and Youth Tennis Clinics with Coach B: Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 29-July 22, Eden Family YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Eight clinics for youth ages 5 to 11 and 12 to 17. Cost is $80 for Y members; $96 for potential members. Four clinics for adult beginners, intermediate plus. Cost is $60 for Y members; $80 for potential members. Register. Kia Mason, Kia.Mason@YMCAGreensboro.org or register online for youth at tinyurl.com/aydey6zu; adult at tinyurl.com/ybsrh8av.
Reidsville YMCA Summer Aces Tennis Camp: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 26-30, Jaycee Park, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Ages 7-15. With Coach Alyssa Mann. Cost is $60 for Y members; $75 for potential members. Register at tinyurl.com/tep9r3r7.
For information about the association, call 614-284-4716.
School board OKs staffing changes
The Rockingham County School Board approved a number of principal and assistant principal changes for the 2021-2022 school year at the board of education meeting on June 14:
M. Hunter Smothers, currently principal at South End Elementary, will be the principal at Huntsville Elementary. Gary Pyrtle, currently principal at Huntsville Elementary, is retiring from RCS.
Kelly Nelson-Danley, currently assistant principal at Central Elementary, will be the principal of South End Elementary.
Laura Carter, currently principal at Leaksville Spray Elementary, will be the principal at Rockingham County High.
Tia Scales, currently assistant principal at Morehead High School, will be the principal at Leaksville-Spray Elementary.
Erica Blackwell, currently principal at Reidsville Middle School, will be the principal at Reidsville High.
W. Keith Barnett, currently principal at Booker T. Washington Learning Center, will be the principal at Reidsville Middle.
Jon Williams, currently principal at Dalton McMichael High, will be the principal at Booker T. Washington Learning Center.
Cecil Kemp, current principal at Rockingham County High, will be the principal at McMichael High.
In addition to these principal changes, the following assistant principal changes were approved:
Nathan Ziglar, current assistant principal at Williamsburg Elementary, will be the assistant principal at Rockingham County High.
Troy Marquardt, current assistant principal at McMichael High, will be the assistant principal at Williamsburg Elementary.
Lori Beth Davis, current assistant principal at Rockingham County High, will be the assistant principal at Central Elementary.
Wendy Southard, current assistant principal at Western Rockingham County Middle, will be the assistant principal at Morehead High.
Rebecca Wells, current assistant principal at Reidsville High, will be the assistant principal at Western Rockingham Middle.
Current vacancies for assistant principals include McMichael High School, South End Elementary and Reidsville High School.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.