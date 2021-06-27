Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Programs range from a genealogy workshop, computer classes, bird house crafting, movies, an adult summer reading program and more.

For information, call 336-548-6553 or visit https://rcpl.libguides.com/Madison-MayodanLibrary/Home.

The Eden Public Library at 598 S. Pierce St. is offering many special activities as well. Visit tinyurl.com/tfyds7va to learn more. For information, call 336-623-3168.

Bost recognized by county commissionersThe Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recognized Kenneth Bost of Eden as an Outstanding Volunteer with Hospice of Rockingham County. During the regular, June 21 board meeting at Rockingham County Governmental Center, Bost received a special certificate from Board Chairman Charlie Hall and a Rockingham County lapel pin from Commissioner Reece Pyrtle, while family, Hospice colleagues and the audience applauded.

Bost was nominated by the volunteer manager of Hospice of Rockingham County, Terry M. Matthews, who wrote of his enthusiastic willingness to volunteer during the pandemic.

Residents are invited to nominate a Rockingham County volunteer who has positively impacted the lives of others and may be considered by the board to honor. Nominees must have been engaged in volunteer activities in the county for a minimum of one year.