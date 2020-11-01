Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the commissioners chambers of the Governmental Center at 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be livestreamed at www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
To see the agenda, go to https://co.rockingham.nc.us/, click "Your Government," then "Agendas & Minutes."
Club hosting indoor yard sale
The Ayersville Ruritan Club will sponsor an indoor yard sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Ayersville Ruritan Building, 533 N.C. 770 in Mayodan.
Winter and Christmas items will be sold. All proceeds will be used to help the needy in the community.
Shoppers should wear their masks.
Elderly board can get vaccines
Rockingham County has vacancies for the Planning Committee for Services to the Elderly board.
Anyone interested should apply at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to" and under the volunteer/recognition click on “Advisory Boards” for the application.
For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Time planned for Bookmobile
These are the Rockingham County Bookmobile stops:
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Eagle Express Truck Stop, 2301 U.S. 220, Stokesdale.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Moore's Grocery & Auto Parts, 5991 N.C. 65, Reidsville.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, French's Corner Country Store & Grill, 3154 Worsham Mill Road, Ruffin.
- noon-1:30 p.m. second Fridays of the month, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Reidsville.
These stops will be focused on providing Wi-Fi to the outskirts of Rockingham County, but will be open for patrons as well. Only one patron is allowed inside at a time; masks are required.
