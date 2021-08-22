Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Rockingham teacher presented with award

Rockingham County Schools has announced its winner of the 2021-22 Beginning Teacher of Excellence Award—Lindsay Shropshire of Rockingham County Middle School.

On the morning of Aug. 16, RCS Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, RCS Board of Education members Kimberly McMichael and Vickie McKinney, and RCS Beginning Teacher Program Coordinator Angela Martin surprised Shropshire with a drop-in visit at Rockingham County Middle School, where they presented her with flowers.

Shropshire teaches eighth-graders English language arts and social studies.

Carly Stevens of Huntsville Elementary School was an award finalist.

Shropshire and Stevens will be recognized Sept. 21 at the annual Rockingham County Schools Teacher of the Year banquet.

Antique motorcycles will be on display at event

The Motorcycle Cannonball National Event will bring more than 100 antique motorcycles, some more than 100 years old, to Thunder Road Harley-Davidson on Sept. 14.

The bikes will be arriving at 4 p.m. and will remain on display until 6 p.m.