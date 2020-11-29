Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County's annual

blood drive set

Rockingham County government's annual holiday blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

To make an appointment, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.

First responders

win awards

Air Life Virginia presented members of Rockingham County EMS, Rockingham County 911, Northwest Rockingham Fire, Shiloh Fire and Mayodan Fire with "Air Life Defender Awards" and Challenge Coins. These awards were presented as a result of each agency's response roles in a recent shooting that occurred on U.S. 220.

Steve Mattingley, flight paramedic with Air Life Virginia, addressed the group and referenced the Navy Seals philosophy of never giving up. Mattingley explained that even though the shooting victim did not survive, the efforts of all responders (which began with the proper answering and processing of the 911 call, the dispatch and response of first responders and EMS crews, the dispatch and response of Air Life Virginia, and the dispatch and response of additional fire departments for aircraft landing zone coordination) proved to be life-saving for seven other unrelated patients.

The shooting victim was an organ donor. The response of all who worked to sustain the shooting victim's life as long as possible, preserved the shooting victim's organs that were donated to the seven unrelated patients.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.