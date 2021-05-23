Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Water recreation signs get facelift

The signs that help direct people to water recreation points in Rockingham County have a fresh look thanks to a partnership between the N.C. Department of Transportation and Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority.

TDA staff reached out to NCDOT last year to explore options for replacing the existing signs that point people in the right direction to access Rockingham County’s blueways, which includes rivers and lakes. With 19 years of wear and tear on them, the previous signs were more than ready to retire.

As the previous signs started showing significant age, concern from local TDA experts began to rise. With 16 access points countywide, water recreation is the number one tourist attraction in Rockingham County. These points are located in all corners of the county – along the Dan, Haw, Mayo and Smith rivers, and at the Haw River and Mayo River state parks, Belews Lake, Lake Reidsville and Lake Hunt—and the access signs are an integral piece in directing visitors to Rockingham County to them.

TDA took inventory of all the access points with help from the Dan River Basin Association, then worked with NCDOT’s local district and traffic units to settle on sign designs. The TDA supplied the new signs and NCDOT agreed to help get them installed.

