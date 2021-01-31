Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners

to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. It will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/4l9bnn5o.

The revised agenda packet, 155 pages long, is online. Visit tinyurl.com/4ctmpa9o to see it.

Host families

being sought

The Old North State League is looking for host families for their upcoming season. The league’s newest franchise will be based in Reidsville. The newly designated Reidsville Luckies will play out of Jaycee Ball Park the summer of 2021, one of 10 teams the summer collegiate baseball league has around North Carolina.

The league likes to bring in talent from all over the United States, both local and national. These players are sometimes in need of housing from early June through late July.

Participating families will receive season tickets, free gear and are recognized on host family night. Host families are not expected to feed players or provide transportation, but are welcome to if they would like.

For information, visit www.oldnorthstateleague.com or email alecallred@oldnorthstateleague.com.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.