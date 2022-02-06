Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County may receive money to help with drainage infrastructure

With the help of its residents, Rockingham County may soon receive funding to reduce flooding in the county thanks to a $38 million program approved by state lawmakers.

The Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program will allocate money across the state of North Carolina to protect and restore the integrity of drainage infrastructure.

The Rockingham Soil and Water Conservation District will apply for these funds on behalf of the residents they serve. To apply and receive funding from StRAP, county conservationists will need to identify areas in the county where debris and sediment has accumulated along with estimating costs for debris removal and designing plans for stream repair. The county is asking landowners and contractors to contact the Rockingham SWCD with locations that would benefit from this project and to be added to the mapping database.

The deadline for applications is March 31. Because of the short time period, Rockingham SWCD will be holding an in-person question and answer meeting beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Agricultural Center at 525 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. For information, call 336-342-8260.

