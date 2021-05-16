 Skip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners set to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the Commissioners Chambers, Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

Those who attend must social distance and wear masks. To see the meeting livestreamed, visit tinyurl.com/3dfcavwc.

To see the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/nad6346b.

Rockingham County Commissioners’ budget work session is at 8 a.m. May 24 in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center.

To see the session livestreamed, visit tinyurl.com/3dfcavwc.

Dingess initiated into

renowned honor society

Melissa Dingess of Mayodan was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Dingess is a student at Western Carolina University.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

