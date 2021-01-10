Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County asks
residents to
participate
Rockingham County invites its citizens to become more active by serving on a board or commission. Residents may apply for a board or commission at any time, regardless of whether there is a current or upcoming vacancy, as vacancies occur periodically throughout the year.
The various boards and commissions and the associated duties are listed at www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52769&catid=0.
To apply, visit https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/forms.aspx?fid=472.
For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102.
Code red
sign-up is
encouraged
The Rockingham County Government is encouraging residents to sign up for code red emergency notifications.
Residents will then receive notifications of evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices and missing child reports.
To sign up, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.
For information, call 336-342-8342.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.