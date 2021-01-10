 Skip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County asks
residents to
participate

Rockingham County invites its citizens to become more active by serving on a board or commission. Residents may apply for a board or commission at any time, regardless of whether there is a current or upcoming vacancy, as vacancies occur periodically throughout the year.

The various boards and commissions and the associated duties are listed at www.co.rockingham.nc.us/pview.aspx?id=52769&amp;catid=0.

To apply, visit https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/forms.aspx?fid=472.

For information, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102.

Code red
sign-up is
encouraged

The Rockingham County Government is encouraging residents to sign up for code red emergency notifications.

Residents will then receive notifications of evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices and missing child reports. 

To sign up, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.

For information, call 336-342-8342.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.

