Short news items in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners set to meet Monday

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, in the Governmental Center’s Commissioners Chambers at 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

The link to the live stream is at tinyurl.com/w588rubp.

To see the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/24bk9p4a.

Get reaquainted with tennis

“Try Tennis,” an instructional program for beginners or those who have not picked up a racket in years, has returned. The program includes a pathway for adults and juniors where each participant works with a tennis instructor to learn enough basic skills to play a beginner match.

Youth and adults will receive six hours of tennis instruction by a tennis professional, a free adult or youth racket and a Try Tennis gift for $40.

Training for youth ages 7 to 13 will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and training for adults will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, March 23-31, at the Western Rockingham YMCA indoor courts in Mayodan.

Youth may register at tinyurl.com/6d52jm3y.

Adults may register at tinyurl.com/9ju4p93b.