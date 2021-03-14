Short news items in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners set to meet Monday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, in the Governmental Center’s Commissioners Chambers at 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
The link to the live stream is at tinyurl.com/w588rubp.
To see the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/24bk9p4a.
Get reaquainted with tennis
“Try Tennis,” an instructional program for beginners or those who have not picked up a racket in years, has returned. The program includes a pathway for adults and juniors where each participant works with a tennis instructor to learn enough basic skills to play a beginner match.
Youth and adults will receive six hours of tennis instruction by a tennis professional, a free adult or youth racket and a Try Tennis gift for $40.
Training for youth ages 7 to 13 will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and training for adults will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, March 23-31, at the Western Rockingham YMCA indoor courts in Mayodan.
Youth may register at tinyurl.com/6d52jm3y.
Adults may register at tinyurl.com/9ju4p93b.
Players who have previously participated in a Try Tennis session will not receive an additional racquet and shirt (adults)/towel (juniors).
For information, visit trytennis.net.
Eden chooses new parks, rec leader
The City of Eden’s parks and recreation department is now led by Interim Director Terry Vernon.
Those on the parks and recreation team include: Program Coordinator Carla Huffman, Mill Avenue Center Director and Park Supervisor Kathy Overby, Bridge Street Center Director Jeff Moore and Recreation Facilitator Patricia Scales.
The department is in the process of reorganizing and reenergizing. A Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Greenway Commission has been formed by administration and the Eden City Council to involve citizens in the changes.
For information, call 336-623-2110.
