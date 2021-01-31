Skating fun at Roll-A-Bout

EDEN – Safe family fun for all ages keeps patrons at the Roll-A-Bout skating rink coming back week after week.
“It’s wholesome. I feel safe here,” said Lara Bizzotto. “The crowd is always welcoming to newcomers.”
Her daughter, Milla, likes “the people and the energy the people bring.”
A little over 40 years ago, Mike Foley added Rockingham County as one of four rinks in North Carolina and Collinsville, Va.
Today, the Roll-A-Bout still is a viable recreation spot as it has moved into its 41st year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Foley opened his first rink in the 1970s in Burlington and, with its success, decided to build a rink in Eden in 1980. Three years later he added the Virginia site, followed by another one in Asheboro three years after that.
Eden’s rink is a large 70-by-158-foot maple floor. Roll-A-Bout boasts a fully-stocked snack bar, restrooms, office space, lockers and the pro shop where they sell skates and accessories.
Don Smith had managed a rink in Greensboro before Foley hired him to run the Collinsville one.
When Roll-A-Bout first opened, Smith was general manager of both rinks until 1994 when his daughter, Lisa Pruitt, assumed the local rink management while her dad continued at Collinsville. Presently, the staff is small ¬- seven part-timers plus Pruitt. Normally, she may have 12 to 14 employees.
Currently, they are open to the public only 15 hours a week. Steve Hutchins has been a floor guard and sessions supervisor for a dozen years, and also oversees sessions in Pruitt’s absence. Hutchins works full time at the Food Lion in Madison. Pruitt’s daughter, Scotlyn, 21, and son, Evan, 18, also work there. Both started skating as toddlers and began working as soon they were 14.
Skates are available for rent but regulars usually purchase their own skates. Pruitt said she always has about 400 pairs of regular skates; another 60 pairs of inline skates (with the wheels in a straight line) and 60-70 pairs of speed skates, a regular low-coat version of the high top skates.
The only skaters who skate in outfits are the World On Wheels artistic team, comprised of seven or eight children, and organized three years ago. The membership was more prior to the pandemic, Pruitt said.
Summerfield residents Suzan Johnson and her daughter Lauren, 26, came to Roll-A-Bout about three years ago when their rink in King closed. They immediately organized the artistic team which competes in North Carolina and Virginia. Lauren has won national titles two years in a row. Suzan competed when she was younger, and both are described by Pruitt as “fantastic skate coaches and competitors.”
“Mike built his rinks to be family-oriented facilities,” Pruitt said. “He specifically wanted to cater to families and many held special events such as birthday parties and anniversaries at the rink.
“It was the place to go and still is,” she said. “COVID has not slowed us down. We opened back up on Oct. 11. We still have our public sessions four days a week.”
More private parties are being booked so not as many people are there. Most weekends are booked solid a couple of months in advance for private parties with summer parties already scheduled. All skaters are required to wear masks but that doesn’t seem to affect the numbers or their attitudes.
“Skating is a strenuous sport but I don’t think the discomfort interferes with them wanting to come to skate,” Pruitt said.
When the rink first opened, Pruitt estimated about 800-1,000 people came to skate on weekends.
“Skating comes in cycles about every seven years,” she said. “They are up and down. Right now, we are seeing a pretty good increase in spite of COVID. I’m pushing capacity on some weekend nights.
“I grew up in the rink in Collinsville,” after her family moved to Virginia from Greensboro in 1983, said Pruitt.
“That was the premiere place for all the teenagers and pre-teens,” Pruitt said. “Most of them spent several days a week at the rink – probably more time there than at their homes. On weekend nights, the crowd was mostly teenagers.”
From the time she was 15, Pruitt worked both rinks. When her father decided to step back to just one, it was only natural that Pruitt took over the management in Eden.
Skating came readily to Pruitt who competed in speed skating for several years, “dabbled a little bit in roller derby,” and played a “little bit of hockey, nothing competitive except in speed skating.” She also coached Eden’s speed skating team until about three years ago, but Pruitt plans to get back into that after the pandemic.
It was only natural that Pruitt would find a lifetime partner at the rink. Her husband, Mark Pruitt, a 1983 Morehead High School graduate, was a frequent skater at Roll-A-Bout and part of the speed team.
“He was one of the older members when I was 14,” Lisa said. Many years later, Mark was playing hockey with her dad in Collinsville when he asked her out. They were married February of 1996.
NASCAR Winston Cup driver Morgan Shepherd usually made it to the rink when he was racing at Martinsville or visiting with friends in Eden.
In a telephone interview last week, Shepherd said he started skating in 1975 when he was 33 and had accepted Christ and was changing his life.
He described hanging onto the wall when he first started skating in Hickory. However, he hasn’t skated in more than 18 months after he fell one night. He believes that fall was the first sign that he has Parkinson’s disease, which was officially diagnosed several months ago.
“I realized I had had it for a long time,” he said. “It just gradually came on and I would get dizzy.”
Roll-A-Bout in Eden “was a fun place for us,” Shepherd said, noting “a lot of the skaters were racing people and would ask me for autographs.”
Although he did roller skating dance exhibitions at tracks and rinks, he said he didn’t learn to dance without skates until he was about 42. Since he and his wife Cindy married in 1994, they have enjoyed dancing.
“We love to dance but with me being sick, I don’t get to do anything,” Shepherd said.
Skating is not just for the young, Pruitt said. Eight or 10 years ago, Eden resident Norman French, in his 70s at the time, was a frequent customer with his daughter, Dala Stanley, and her sons, Zach and Josh, now in their 20s. He passed away at the age of 82 in 2014. His love of skating was highlighted in his obituary after his death in 2013: “His passions were his wife of 56 years, his children, and the love of skating at The Roll-A-Bout in Eden.”
A Sept. 24, 2006 article in the Reidsville Review said although French skated on metal skates as a child, his first venture on a rink floor came after moving to Eden in 2002. It opened up a “whole new world for him,” said Stanley, who had parties for her sons there.
“It was a true love of skating,” Stanley said last week. “He broke his ribs really bad one time in a fall and thought he had hung up his skates."
Finally, he and his daughter starting wearing wrist and knee guards.
“He was the smoothest skater on that floor and everybody watched out for him,” Stanley said.
Recently, quite a few older folks have come in with their grandchildren or families to skate. “We are seeing more adults right now,” Pruitt said.
Lessons are available for beginners of all ages and Pruitt does a lot of fundraising with the schools throughout the year. Schools book a specific night each month and split the admission fees with the rink.