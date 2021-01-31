Skating fun at Roll-A-Bout

“It was the place to go and still is,” she said. “COVID has not slowed us down. We opened back up on Oct. 11. We still have our public sessions four days a week.”

More private parties are being booked so not as many people are there. Most weekends are booked solid a couple of months in advance for private parties with summer parties already scheduled. All skaters are required to wear masks but that doesn’t seem to affect the numbers or their attitudes.

“Skating is a strenuous sport but I don’t think the discomfort interferes with them wanting to come to skate,” Pruitt said.

When the rink first opened, Pruitt estimated about 800-1,000 people came to skate on weekends.

“Skating comes in cycles about every seven years,” she said. “They are up and down. Right now, we are seeing a pretty good increase in spite of COVID. I’m pushing capacity on some weekend nights.

“I grew up in the rink in Collinsville,” after her family moved to Virginia from Greensboro in 1983, said Pruitt.

“That was the premiere place for all the teenagers and pre-teens,” Pruitt said. “Most of them spent several days a week at the rink – probably more time there than at their homes. On weekend nights, the crowd was mostly teenagers.”