12 high school student-athletes receive Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the winners of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship for 2021-2022. The Willie Bradshaw Endowed Scholarship provides $750 of scholarship support to selected outstanding Black African American, Native American, Alaska Native, Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or Hispanic American student-athletes participating on a sanctioned varsity team at an NCHSAA member school.

Out of the regional recipients, one male and one female student-athlete have also been selected as a state scholarship recipient and each receives an additional $1,000 scholarship as state award winners. This year’s state recipients are Latecyia “Cece” Johnson from Marine Science and Technology Early College High School and Farhan Siddiqui from Walter M. Williams High School.

ABOUT WILLIE BRADSHAW

The Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship is in honor of Durham-native, Willie Bradshaw, an NCHSAA Hall of Fame inductee in 1995 and National High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2010. Bradshaw was an outstanding athlete at Hillside High School, playing on the undefeated 1943 football team that went untied and unscored upon. He went on to North Carolina College (now NC Central University) and then on to pitch professionally for several Negro League teams. He became the first African American city or county athletic director when he took over for the Durham City School system until his retirement in 1992.

REGIONAL SCHOLARSHIP WINNER BIOS

ADRIAN ARCHER – PINECREST H.S.

Adrian Archer is a senior at Pinecrest High School where he participated in indoor and outdoor track and field as a freshman, indoor track and field as a sophomore, cross country and outdoor track and field as a junior, and cross country and indoor track and field during his senior year. He currently holds a weighted GPA of 4.63. Adrian volunteered at the US Golf Tournament supporting the local golf community and helped teach math and English to 3rd graders during the summer in a program designed to combat academic inactivity. Adrian will pursue a career in computer and information science at Johns Hopkins University. A thought from Adrian – “Being able to sit down and learn out of a desire to deeply understand a topic that has grabbed my attention has led me to many amazing opportunities.”

MADISON AUSTIN – SOUTH CALDWELL H.S.

Madison Austin is a senior at South Caldwell High School where she played varsity soccer for four years and was a member of the varsity cross country team for two years. Madison will be an Honors Graduate and will receive the North Carolina Scholar Award at graduation. She has been a member of the Beta Club throughout her high school years and helped deliver meals at Christmas time through the Poovey’s Chapel Youth Group. Madison will pursue her goal of becoming a physical therapist at North Carolina State University or Appalachian State University. A thought from Madison – “I have created so many memories and lifelong values that I otherwise would never have, without participating in sports. My teammates taught me the importance of understanding how to work together.”

LAYA FAULK – UNION PINES H.S.

Laya Faulk is a senior at Union Pines High School where she played basketball for four years and ran track and field for two years. She was recognized as a scholar athlete during her junior year as well as being named to the All-Conference, All-District, and All-State teams. Laya participated in multiple events for the elderly in her community and events to support children in need. She also served as a student peer mentor during freshman orientation. Laya will study international relations at one of several colleges to which she has applied – a few here close to home or perhaps at one a little farther away in Hawaii, with plans of joining the CIA. A thought from Laya – “Sportsmanship is an important value for players to learn because it builds character and teaches honor, kindness, discipline, resilience, perseverance, respect, dignity, compassion, inclusion, and friendship.”

MICHAI JAMES – MOUNT TABOR H.S.

Michai James is a senior at Mount Tabor High School where he played varsity football for four years. His junior year culminated with being part of the 4-A State Championship team. He has given back to his community by serving the YMCA Annual Thanksgiving Meal and sorting toys for Christmas gifts with the Love Out Loud program. He will pursue his career in information technology at North Carolina A&T State University. A thought from Michai – “Athletic participation has afforded me the opportunity to not only form unique bonds with other players, but to also aid in me having good health. The unique bonds are irreplaceable and built with people who inspire different parts of my life.”

LATECYIA JOHNSON – MARINE SCIENCE & TECH EARLY COLLEGE H.S.

Latecyia Johnson is a senior at Marine Science and Technology Early College High School where she played varsity basketball, track and field, and soccer. During her career Latecyia often placed in conference and regional championships with two highlights of her career placing first in the 1-A State Track and Field Championship in the 4x100 Relay as a freshman and placing first as the 1-A State Long Jump Champion in her senior year. Latecyia volunteers with her church working with 1st to 5th grade children, and with the youth soccer camp for the Boys and Girls Club of Carteret County. She plans to pursue a career as a criminal profiler and will attend either Fayetteville State University, East Carolina University, or Wingate University. A thought from Latecyia – “Athletics has taught me that I have to persevere and not quit when things get complicated.”

AVA LOWRY – CEDAR RIDGE H.S.

Ava Lowry is a senior at Cedar Ridge High School where she played softball and volleyball each of her four years. Being team captain during her junior year afforded Ava many leadership opportunities. During Ava’s high school career, she was a member of Habitat for Humanity, the Red Cross, and the Unified Red Wolves Club, volunteering at the local Ronald McDonald House. Ava will attend North Carolina Wesleyan College where she plans to study physical therapy to help realize her goal of becoming a physical therapist for children with autism. A thought from Ava – “Athletics has impacted my life in so many ways. Life skills, time management, teamwork, sportsmanship, and how to deal with adversity are all qualities that I have gained.”

NICOLE NEAL – WEST JOHNSTON H.S.

Nicole Neal is a senior at West Johnston High School where she played varsity tennis all four years of her high school career. She was named to the All-Conference team in her junior and senior years. Nicole has participated in the Angel Tree Toy Drive in her community as well as helping with roadside cleanup efforts and shopping for the food bank. Nicole plans to further her education at North Carolina A&T State University with a degree in mass communications looking toward a career in the film or journalism industry. A thought from Nicole – “That's what leaders do - we lead!”

ALANA SANDAIRE – CORINTH HOLDERS H.S.

Alana Sandaire is a senior at Corinth Holders High School where she is a four-year participant in varsity cheerleading and a two-year participant in varsity track and field. She received the Scholar-Athlete Award each of her four years and was named to the Academic All-Conference team each year in both sports. Alana volunteers with organizations that work with children, reading for them in a comfortable environment and helping them explore STEM concepts. She will continue her education at one of the four University of North Carolina system universities to which she has been accepted to pursue a career in nursing or physical therapy. A thought from Alana – “Sports have allowed me to build great relationships, have integrity, be punctual, be honest, and more.”

FARHAN SIDDIQUI – WALTER M. WILLIAMS H.S.

Farhan Siddiqui is a senior at Walter M. Williams High School where he played JV and varsity lacrosse and JV and varsity football. Farhan was inducted into the National Honor Society in his freshman year and was also a member of the Math Honor Society and the English Honor Society throughout his high school career. His community service includes yearly school and church garden cleanup. Farhan will attend the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University, or the University of North Carolina-Wilmington to study physical therapy. A thought from Farhan – “Athletic participation has completely changed me as a man for good reason. Athletic participation has made me make decisions, face challenges, earn respect, and just overall showed me how to be a man.”

JAMERA SHAW – WALTER M. WILLIAMS H.S.

Jamera Shaw is a senior at Walter M. Williams High School where she played varsity volleyball and varsity basketball all four years. She was named to the Academic All-Conference team in both sports her entire high school career. Her community service work includes volunteering with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and with an organization serving children with autism. Jamera’s aspiration to become an athletic trainer will be pursued at either University of North Carolina-Greensboro or North Carolina A & T State University. A thought from Jamera – “ . . . to be an athlete you have to do the education part first.”

C’NYA STEVENS – NEW BERN H.S.

C’nya Stevens is a senior at New Bern High School where she played varsity soccer for four years and participated with the cheerleading squad for three. C’nya is a member of the National Honor Society. She gave back to her community by distributing canned goods to those in need and helping distribute food and supplies to those who were affected by Hurricane Florence. To realize her goal of travelling with sports teams, C’yna will continue her education studying kinesiology and exercise science at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Elon University, or Chowan University. A thought from C’nya – “Athletics has taught me to keep going when things become tough; and that failure, not triumph, creates character.”

CHASON WATKINS – A.L. BROWN H.S.

Chason Watkins is a senior at A. L. Brown High School having played junior varsity basketball in his freshman and sophomore years, and varsity basketball in his junior and senior years. Chason volunteered at the local Ronald McDonald House, the YMCA Empty Stocking Fund, and the local Christmas Angel Tree endeavor. He plans to study kinesiology at one of the eight universities to which he's been accepted, with a goal of opening his own physical therapy practice. A thought from Chason – “Being in athletics has taught me that if I have a solid plan and work hard in anything I do, I can be successful. This can apply to life in general. I have also learned to work with people from all different backgrounds to come together and work toward a common goal. Athletics has given me a sense of family and pride, and it brings communities together.”