15 Rockingham student-athletes receive top Mid-State 3A honors

The Mid-State 3A released All-Conference selections for girl’s tennis, volleyball, boy’s and girl’s cross country and boy’s soccer and more than a dozen Rockingham County High School received top league honors.

Girl’s Tennis team members Olivia Bradley, Erica Chaney, Mallory Chrismon and Kaylie Ratcliffe received Mid-Stat 3A All Conference recognition.

For the boy’s cross country team, Jeremy Everitt and Adam Owens were selected - and for the girl’s Skylar Critzer, Emily Lewis, Anna Lamberth and Zoey Snead were All Conference selections.

Kayla Pruitt, Hadlee Russell, Macey Hardy, Kendall Hall, Bailey Macey and Jessie Scearce received All Conference honors for the volleyball team. Russell was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and Cassie Gover was selected as the Mid-State 3A Coach of the Year.

For the boy’s soccer team, Christian Castro Rogel, Jacob Shreve and Jaxon Wray were All-Conference selections as well.

Girls’ golf selections are slated to be release later this week.

Other Mid-State 3A honors from around the league

Girl’s Tennis

Atkins

Hannah Stewart, Brooke Hawkins, Tanvi Vemuri, Kirsten Boyd and Sanaa Puryear

Ben L. Smith

Sandy Thach, Ainun Setrokarijo, Ben L. Smith and Andrea Reyes

High Point Central

Madison Monroe, Caroline Boger and Mallory Cook

Northeast Guilford

Jenna Perdue and Pilar Soto Mendoza

Player of the Year: Hannah Stewart, Atkins

Coach of the Year: Madison Forehand, High Point Central

Boy’s Cross Country

Atkins

Christopher Allen, Jake Cartagena, William Whittington, Max Mason, Brayden Yoder, Sebastian Vermitsky and Samuel Evans

Eastern Guilford

Izaiah Ascencio, Austin Drewery and Phillip Howe

Northeast Guilford

Santana Bryant

Southern Guilford

Nicholas Epps

Runner of the Year: Nicholas Epps, Southern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Alicia Clement, Atkins

Girl’s Cross Country

Atkins

Caroline Downs, Taylor Shen, Paige Kiesling, Kristina Frischholz, Ashley Wang, Veronica Sherman and Camille Moody

High Point Central

Lindsey Shaw and Rosie Raies

Northeast Guilford

Amina Intchi

Runner of the Year: Caroline Downs, Atkins

Coach of the Year: Bill Cason, Atkins

Volleyball

Atkins

Destiny Scott and Lily Ashburn

Ben L. Smith

Gabrielle Burch, Azahreya Drayton-Gill and Azaria Scott

Dudley

Madison Foxx

Eastern Guilford

Aziyah Barnes and Nicole Alvarez

High Point Central

Emma Burks, April Htun and Ava Burton

Northeast Guilford

Gabrielle Chisholm

Southern Guilford

Naomi Hunt, Aaliyah Griffith and Tre’Niya Miller

Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Burks, High Point Central

Defensive Player of the Year: Hadlee Russell, Rockingham County

Coach of the Year: Cassie Gover, Rockingham County

Boy’s Soccer

Atkins

David Perez, Zachariah Duke-Graves, Casey McMichael, William Roehrenbeck, Edy Rojas, Bradley Swayne and Edwin Harnandez

Ben L. Smith

Kevin Alcantara, Beltran Aquileo, Artemio Velazquez Lopez and Christian Tyler

Dudley

Abdul Bayor, Cayden Stanley and Fridolin Daptar

Eastern Guilford

Clayton Verdin, Nate Hill and Alan Rea

High Point Central

Bryan Rivera, Thin Ngwe, Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye and Bennett Robinson

Northeast Guilford

Ilian Issifou, Samuel Kamara, Garrett Sparks and Jair Doblado,

Southern Guilford

Edgar Aleman

Offensive Player of the Year: Clayton Verdin, Eastern Guilford

Defensive Player of the Year: Samuel Kamara, Northeast Guilford

Coach of the Year: David Perez, Atkins