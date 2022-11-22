15 Rockingham student-athletes receive top Mid-State 3A honors

The Mid-State 3A released All-Conference selections for girl’s tennis, volleyball, boy’s and girl’s cross country and boy’s soccer and more than a dozen Rockingham County High School received top league honors.
Girl’s Tennis team members Olivia Bradley, Erica Chaney, Mallory Chrismon and Kaylie Ratcliffe received Mid-Stat 3A All Conference recognition.
For the boy’s cross country team, Jeremy Everitt and Adam Owens were selected - and for the girl’s Skylar Critzer, Emily Lewis, Anna Lamberth and Zoey Snead were All Conference selections.
Kayla Pruitt, Hadlee Russell, Macey Hardy, Kendall Hall, Bailey Macey and Jessie Scearce received All Conference honors for the volleyball team. Russell was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and Cassie Gover was selected as the Mid-State 3A Coach of the Year.
People are also reading…
For the boy’s soccer team, Christian Castro Rogel, Jacob Shreve and Jaxon Wray were All-Conference selections as well.
Girls’ golf selections are slated to be release later this week.
Other Mid-State 3A honors from around the league
Girl’s Tennis
Atkins
Hannah Stewart, Brooke Hawkins, Tanvi Vemuri, Kirsten Boyd and Sanaa Puryear
Ben L. Smith
Sandy Thach, Ainun Setrokarijo, Ben L. Smith and Andrea Reyes
High Point Central
Madison Monroe, Caroline Boger and Mallory Cook
Northeast Guilford
Jenna Perdue and Pilar Soto Mendoza
Player of the Year: Hannah Stewart, Atkins
Coach of the Year: Madison Forehand, High Point Central
Boy’s Cross Country
Atkins
Christopher Allen, Jake Cartagena, William Whittington, Max Mason, Brayden Yoder, Sebastian Vermitsky and Samuel Evans
Eastern Guilford
Izaiah Ascencio, Austin Drewery and Phillip Howe
Northeast Guilford
Santana Bryant
Southern Guilford
Nicholas Epps
Runner of the Year: Nicholas Epps, Southern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Alicia Clement, Atkins
Girl’s Cross Country
Atkins
Caroline Downs, Taylor Shen, Paige Kiesling, Kristina Frischholz, Ashley Wang, Veronica Sherman and Camille Moody
High Point Central
Lindsey Shaw and Rosie Raies
Northeast Guilford
Amina Intchi
Runner of the Year: Caroline Downs, Atkins
Coach of the Year: Bill Cason, Atkins
Volleyball
Atkins
Destiny Scott and Lily Ashburn
Ben L. Smith
Gabrielle Burch, Azahreya Drayton-Gill and Azaria Scott
Dudley
Madison Foxx
Eastern Guilford
Aziyah Barnes and Nicole Alvarez
High Point Central
Emma Burks, April Htun and Ava Burton
Northeast Guilford
Gabrielle Chisholm
Southern Guilford
Naomi Hunt, Aaliyah Griffith and Tre’Niya Miller
Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Burks, High Point Central
Defensive Player of the Year: Hadlee Russell, Rockingham County
Coach of the Year: Cassie Gover, Rockingham County
Boy’s Soccer
Atkins
David Perez, Zachariah Duke-Graves, Casey McMichael, William Roehrenbeck, Edy Rojas, Bradley Swayne and Edwin Harnandez
Ben L. Smith
Kevin Alcantara, Beltran Aquileo, Artemio Velazquez Lopez and Christian Tyler
Dudley
Abdul Bayor, Cayden Stanley and Fridolin Daptar
Eastern Guilford
Clayton Verdin, Nate Hill and Alan Rea
High Point Central
Bryan Rivera, Thin Ngwe, Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye and Bennett Robinson
Northeast Guilford
Ilian Issifou, Samuel Kamara, Garrett Sparks and Jair Doblado,
Southern Guilford
Edgar Aleman
Offensive Player of the Year: Clayton Verdin, Eastern Guilford
Defensive Player of the Year: Samuel Kamara, Northeast Guilford
Coach of the Year: David Perez, Atkins