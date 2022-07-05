2019 champion, John Deere classic winner J.T. Poston, will play Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO – J.T. Poston, who won last weekend’s John Deere Classic in Silva, Ill., will play next month’s Wyndham Championship, where he captured his first PGA TOUR victory in 2019, the tournament announced today. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

Poston became just the second wire-to-wire winner on the PGA TOUR this season winning the tournament by three strokes over Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. With his second PGA TOUR victory, Poston moved to 22nd in the FedExCup point standings and earned a spot in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews July 14-17, 2022.

Poston, who will make his fifth Wyndham Championship start next month, entered the 2019 final round trailing by three strokes but fired an 8-under par 62 and won the tournament by a stroke over 2011 champion Webb Simpson. Poston became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA TOUR stroke-play event without making a bogey.

“J.T.’s obviously playing some really good golf right now,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “Winning wire-to-wire is hard to do, but J.T. was in complete control. When I called him to congratulate him, he told me he’ll be back at the Wyndham Championship next month, and with the summer he’s having, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in contention at Sedgefield in early August.”

It’s been quite a summer for the Hickory, N.C. native. Poston entered the Travelers Championship ranked 112th in FedExCup points; he finished tied for second and moved up to 66th. With his win at the John Deere Classic, he moved from 66th to 22nd in the FedExCup standings putting himself in excellent position for a deep run into the FedExCup playoffs.

Wyndham Championship tickets are on sale now, and the tournament is offering a discount for advance ticket purchases. For example, daily grounds tickets for the first round of official tournament play on Thursday are just $60 but will increase to $70 on July 24, 2022. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets. Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.

About the Wyndham Championship

